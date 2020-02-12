Joey Barton: Fleetwood's management brands officiated a & # 39; misfortune & # 39; after sending | Soccer news

















0:58



Fleetwood boss Joey Barton hit the officials after he was kicked out during his team's 1-0 victory over Wycombe.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton hit the officials after he was kicked out during his team's 1-0 victory over Wycombe.

Fleetwood's manager, Joey Barton, described the arbitration as a "misfortune,quot; after being kicked out during his League One victory against Wycombe.

%MINIFYHTML35eb66d023f43a0474f11949fbd25a7111% %MINIFYHTML35eb66d023f43a0474f11949fbd25a7112%

Barton, who was fired at the time of detention, questioned the display of referee Kevin Johnson after his team beat Wycombe 1-0 at Adams Park on Tuesday.

Ched Evans was also previously shown a red card by an elbow over Jason McCarthy, before Paddy Madden sealed the victory for the 10 visitors in the 75th minute.

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe and Fleetwood Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe and Fleetwood

"I want to focus on a great victory, it's a fantastic victory for our group," said Barton Sky sports.

"I refuse to talk about (the arbitration standard) because it was a disgrace in my opinion.

"The FA will only fine and punish me because that is the way the cookie falls apart when things like that happen."

Joey Barton was kicked out when Fleetwood beat Wycombe

Barton described Evans' submission as "hard,quot; and said the club would review the images before considering an appeal while continuing to express frustration over the arbitration standard.

He added: "The fourth official says he heard me say something. That is very disputed, so it will be so that we can play against the FA."

"I think he made a mistake. He was not the first of the night, the fourth officer. So, we have to get used to that."

Fleetwood sits two points out of the play-off spots after his victory at Wycombe extended his unbeaten streak to six games.