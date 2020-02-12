Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto return to Newcastle training | Soccer news

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Super Sunday starting at 4pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 4.30 p.m.
By Jack Francklin
Last update: 12/02/20 6:10 pm
Newcastle strikers Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto returned to training this week to give head coach Steve Bruce a double boost.
Joelinton was replaced after suffering a rib injury during the first half in the 3-2 victory at Oxford in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week, while Muto has been out of action with a hip problem since his third round tie with Rochdale on January 4)
Arsenal vs Newcastle
February 16, 2020, 4:00 pm
Live
His return will be a boost for Bruce, who has a lack of advancement options with Andy Carroll (hip) and Dwight Gayle (hamstrings) sidelined.
A statement on the club's official website said: "Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto trained while Newcastle United prepared for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal this week.
"Steve Bruce's players returned from their winter vacation on Tuesday and continued their work in training camp on Wednesday."
"Joelinton suffered a rib injury at Oxford United in the last game of Newcastle, while forward Muto has not played since he was injured in Rochdale earlier last month, but both looked good while looking to get the attention of the head coach for the Gunners game. " "
