Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner supposedly want to keep their pregnancy Hush Hush

Less than a year after the Jonas Brothers member married the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39 ;, it is reported that the couple expects their first child together.

Up News Info –

Joe Jonas he will become a father: his wife, actress Sophie Turner, according to reports, expects the couple's first child.

The "game of Thrones"The star is pregnant, according to multiple reports, less than a year after getting married Jonas brothers star.

"The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source told JustJared.com, while another added: "Sophie has been decidedly choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet. to accommodate your body change. "

The 23-year-old actress married Joe, 30, in Las Vegas on May (19) and organized a second star-filled ceremony a month later in France.

The representatives of the couple have refused to comment on the history of pregnancy.