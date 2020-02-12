Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly waiting for their first child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be parents very soon. The couple, who married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, expect their first child, according to multiple sources.

Just jared he was the first to break the story that the first game of Thrones Star is pregnant, and her experts say the couple keeps the news silent for now. However, the couple is starting to prepare, and Turner is already choosing his maternity clothes.

"The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are very excited for them," says the source. The second source added: "Sophie has been decidedly choosing costumes to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

After Jonas and Turner had their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the couple had a great ceremony a month later in France in front of friends and close family. Rumors have circulated for weeks that the 23-year-old actress is pregnant, but although she and Jonas have been regularly documenting their romance on social media, they have not yet made a public announcement.

Their last public appearance together was at the end of January in the Grammys. The Jonas Brothers performed their song. What a man has to do, and Turner encouraged the group in the crowd, along with Nick Jonas's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kevin's wife, Danielle.

Despite this important life change, both Jonas and Turner will be working and staying busy in the coming months. The Jonas Brothers have a new residence in Las Vegas that is scheduled to begin in April. And, Turner moved to a new project after his eight-season career in Game of Thrones.

Turner stars in the new Quibi series To survive, which is based on the novel by Richard Abate. The series is about the survivor of a plane crash that is stranded in the mountains.

A source says that Jonas and Turner are "truly the best couple,quot; and "everyone is obsessed with them." Turner has praised her husband for helping her discover more about her and who she is.

Sophie Turner said Glamor magazine during a recent interview that for a long time did not have a real sense of itself, and much of its happiness now has to do with the person he fell in love with.

Turner says that Joe Jonas loves her more than he loves himself, and wants to see her find her own happiness.



