Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are "extremely excited,quot; to become parents

Joe JonasY Sophie Turner They are starting a new chapter in their lives.

In just a few months, the British and Jonas brothers Singer will welcome their first child together. A source tells E! News from game of Thrones Star is about four months old and, although they are still "early,quot; days, the couple is "extremely excited."

%MINIFYHTML22fe68483cbef4b0252693203258fe2211% %MINIFYHTML22fe68483cbef4b0252693203258fe2212%

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and very happy for them," the source shares.

Of course, their two families are keeping their thoughts and feelings for themselves at the moment since the couple has not yet confirmed the happy news on their own. At this time, they and the rest of the Jonas clan are traveling through central Europe while continuing their Happiness Begins tour. According to Joe's TikTok, of which he is a fervent user, the couple was recently in Germany, where they visited several tourist sites.