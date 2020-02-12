Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are "extremely excited,quot; to become parents

Joe JonasY Sophie Turner They are starting a new chapter in their lives.
In just a few months, the British and Jonas brothers Singer will welcome their first child together. A source tells E! News from game of Thrones Star is about four months old and, although they are still "early,quot; days, the couple is "extremely excited."
"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and very happy for them," the source shares.
Of course, their two families are keeping their thoughts and feelings for themselves at the moment since the couple has not yet confirmed the happy news on their own. At this time, they and the rest of the Jonas clan are traveling through central Europe while continuing their Happiness Begins tour. According to Joe's TikTok, of which he is a fervent user, the couple was recently in Germany, where they visited several tourist sites.
They probably had the opportunity to tell Sophie's parents about her news in person when the tour stopped briefly in the UK. In Joe's TikTok, he revealed that he had enjoyed a pub walk with his father, brother and others during one of his nights in England.
Instagram / Sophie Turner
Once the tour ends, the band will begin their residency in Las Vegas, where Sophie and Joe exchanged votes for the first time in May. In fact, the two will be in Las Vegas to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, although technically they have two wedding anniversaries to celebrate: the Las Vegas wedding and the French wedding.
Fans will remember that Joe and Sophie exchanged vows in a small chapel initially, but finally they organized a grand ceremony and elaborated in France months later, that way their whole family and friends could join in the fun.
Since then, actors have been living in relative happiness. "I think for a long time I didn't have a real sense of myself," said the 23-year-old actress. Glamor for your problem SS19. "A lot (my happiness now) has to do with being with a person I have fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the greatest something that it pushed me to find who I am, and find my happiness in other things besides acting. "