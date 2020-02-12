Jim Carrey tells the reporter that she is the only thing left on his wish list

You have to shoot your shot!

%MINIFYHTMLa5d4a5625ffe01856d9c38f82c81d76613% %MINIFYHTMLa5d4a5625ffe01856d9c38f82c81d76614%

The legendary comedian Jim Carrey is about to promote his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog, and in the middle of all the long press junkets, sometimes you hit some gold. Carrey had fun with the interviewer Charlotte long for the exit World of heat, and when she asked him what was left to do in his career, his response was a little flirtatious.

%MINIFYHTMLa5d4a5625ffe01856d9c38f82c81d76615% %MINIFYHTMLa5d4a5625ffe01856d9c38f82c81d76616%

"I know your movie Sonic It has a wish list, and I was wondering, after everything you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything left on your wish list? "he asked the actor.

"Only you," he responded quickly to a long surprised. "That's it. Everything is done now."

She took a moment to recover from the beautiful moment and then added: "I don't know what to say to that." The always charming Carrey told him to "just own it."