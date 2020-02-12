Jim Carrey tells the reporter that she is the only thing left on his wish list

Frank Micelotta / Picturegroup / Shutterstock
You have to shoot your shot!
The legendary comedian Jim Carrey is about to promote his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog, and in the middle of all the long press junkets, sometimes you hit some gold. Carrey had fun with the interviewer Charlotte long for the exit World of heat, and when she asked him what was left to do in his career, his response was a little flirtatious.
"I know your movie Sonic It has a wish list, and I was wondering, after everything you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything left on your wish list? "he asked the actor.
"Only you," he responded quickly to a long surprised. "That's it. Everything is done now."
She took a moment to recover from the beautiful moment and then added: "I don't know what to say to that." The always charming Carrey told him to "just own it."
"What has been your best moment on the wish list in your life when you look back as something you always wanted to accomplish and did it, and you think, & # 39; Wow. I can't believe I did it & # 39;" . Long continues to ask the actor.
"There are so many things. Honestly for God, they keep coming. I asked a lot from the beginning. I made a check for $ 10 million for services that would one day be rendered. That came true. I asked to do the kind of roles that are reintroduced to the new ones. generations of people and that came true. I'm just pinching constantly, I'm black and blue, "he revealed.
When it comes to his advice for people who still dream, Carrey believes that everything works for a purpose.
"I always thought that if it didn't work, it's better to make me believe that it already did," he shared with the journalist. "That's the key. He thinks he has already done it, and when the doors open, he just works. You can't do it without working."
Sonic the Hedgehog Arrive in theaters on November 8!
