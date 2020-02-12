Jim Carrey is called a & # 39; sleazebag & # 39; after an interview with a journalist

Jim Carrey has been folded a & # 39; sleazebag & # 39; after he told a journalist that & # 39; the only thing he had left to do & # 39; on her wish list was she.

Charlotte Long, a journalist for Heat magazine, interviewed the 58-year-old actor during a promotional trip for Sonic The Hedgehog and asked him what goals he still had to meet in his life.

In a video of the interview, Jim can be seen answering, & # 39; Only you & # 39 ;, 1 minute, 46 seconds.

Uncomfortable: Jim Carrey has been criticized as a & # 39; sleazebag & # 39; After a comment he made to a journalist who asked him about his & # 39; wish list & # 39;

The journalist laughs and says: "I don't know what to say to that," and Jim replies: "He only owns."

The moment has provoked a reaction from users of social networks, and one of them said they "lost respect,quot; for the actor.

One user wrote: & # 39; A big fan of @JimCarrey, but today I lost respect for him. This is really unacceptable, I wish and I hope he apologizes to you.

Another said: "Unfortunately, it turns out that Jim Carrey is a great sleazebag."

Another user added: & # 39; Why is this kind of thing still happening? Well managed, you are a legend.

Comment: Charlotte Long, a journalist for Heat magazine, asked the actor what was left on his wish list and he replied: "Only you,quot;

Answer: The moment, which was captured on video, has caused a reaction from social media users who thought the actor was being “ creepy & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The comment comes after Jim was described as "rude,quot; and "uncomfortable,quot; when he joked that Margot Robbie had a successful career thanks to his good looks.

The movie star made the comment when they appeared in a recent edition of The Graham Norton Show to promote their respective films.

He was available to talk about Sonic The Hedgehog, but he took a moment to talk about Margot and said: "It's amazing that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical disadvantages.

"It's amazing, it's really something. That's pure talent right there!

Margot seemed to understand the joke in a good mood while laughing at Jim's comment, but the viewers were not as convinced as they described the interaction as "rude," "uncomfortable," and "creepy."

When he went to Twitter to share his disdain for the actor's comment, one wrote: & # 39; That joke that Jim Carrey made to Margot Robbie about his looks and talent was very uncomfortable.

"Congratulations to her for laughing and taking it on her chin, she would have slapped him."

& # 39; Rude and downright embarrassing & # 39 ;: Jim was recently criticized for being a fan for joking, which implies that Margot Robbie's successful career is thanks to his appearance (in the photo of Wolf Of Wall Street)

While another added: "Margot Robbie was my spiritual animal tonight with his disdain barely hidden by the rude, manic and downright embarrassing Jim Carey (sic)."

Continuing with that feeling, a viewer said: & # 39; Well, I think @MargotRobbie was very kind in the face of Jim Carey's great condescension and rudeness (sic) & # 39;

Another success in the star when writing: & # 39; Jim Carey basically tells Margot Robbie that his career is based on his appearance. To his real face. What?! She seemed a little blind.

However, Jim's reaction to the joke was not entirely negative, as some viewers defended her and said she was "congratulating,quot; the actress, instead of trying to offend her.

Joke: The actor took a moment to talk about Margot and said: "It's amazing that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical disadvantages."

In response to a fan who hit the actor, one claimed: & # 39; Jim Carrey was genuinely praising Margot Robbie; Commenting on his performance despite the obvious physical disadvantages was a secondary idea.

"If he despised someone, it was Hollywood, of whom Jim is famous for his criticism, not Margot, whom he was clearly congratulating."

Another said: & # 39; Does the fact that he was jokingly make him a joke? One of the ones that Margot Robbie laughed at but one that you feel you should be offended by in her name?

Reaction: There was a mixed response to Jim's joke about Margot's physical appearance

However, you are right, and we are all wrong, including Margot Robbie. Liberal feminist Jim Carey is actually sexist now right? (sic) & # 39;

Jim's new film follows the titular character Sonic The Hedghog, with the voice of Ben Schwartz, while trying to navigate the Earth with his new human friend Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

They are heading for an adventure full of comedy to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his powers to dominate the world.