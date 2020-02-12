Jeter Downs explained how close he was recently to meet Derek Jeter

One of the newest members of the Red Sox actually bears the name of a Yankee legend.

But as Jeter Downs, named after former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter, recently admitted, he has not met in person with the newly elected Hall of Fame member.

He approached in early February, thanks to the horn of a car.

"Then, listen to this," Downs began while answering the journalists' questions. "I never met the man, but this week my brother and I were going to train. My brother, we are in traffic, see this Range Rover arriving. He says:" Oh my God, is that Jeter? "Then he honks and I greet him. "

Also has @ jeter2downs Did you really meet the player who named him? pic.twitter.com/5E1DDFBuJM – NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 12, 2020

Downs' brother, Jerry, is also a player in the Red Sox organization. The two have been training together in preparation for the next 2020 season.

"I was going to train with Raúl Ibáñez," Downs continued. “Then I called Raul. I thought: "Tell Jeter that the guy who greeted him is Jeter." So he told her that and it was great that I knew him, and now look. "

Still, Downs has not yet met Jeter face to face, although recently they also talked about FaceTime.

“A couple of days later, the Marlins had an event in Topgolf. One of my friends was there, ”Downs explained. “He made an appointment with Jeter by phone. We talked like two minutes. It was (surreal). I have idolized it all my life. Finally it was good to meet him and talk to him a little. It was definitely special. "

Downs was recently sent to the Red Sox as part of the successful exchange that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers along with David Price (Boston will pay half of the remaining $ 96 million Price salary). In return, the Red Sox got gardener Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong and Downs.