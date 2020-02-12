Jet2's drunk passenger who tried to open the plane's door is jailed

Chloe Haines, 26, (photographed in a police cup after his arrest) forced the pilot to return only 45 minutes on a flight to Turkey in June last year after trying to open the doors screaming: & # 39; You all go af ** king dies & # 39;

A drunk British tourist who shouted & # 39; everyone will die & # 39; and was stopped by other passengers after she tried to open two of the plane's doors to more than 30,000 feet, she has been imprisoned for two years today.

Chloe Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, forced the pilot to retreat only 45 minutes on a flight to Turkey in June last year and two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane to Stansted.

Haines had "thrown,quot; himself at the door handle of the plane, which had 206 people on board, before "kicking and hitting,quot; the cabin crew and the passengers who stopped it.

A "terrified,quot; tourist told police later: "Honestly, I thought I was going to die."

Haines was sentenced to two years in prison at the Chelmsford Crown Court today after pleading guilty to endangering the safety of the plane and assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe.

Miss Haines was accused of causing & # 39; absolute chaos in the sky & # 39; after he tried to open one of the emergency exits and then the front door more than 30,000 feet after lowering the gin from a hidden bottle in the upstairs closet.

In his drunken rampage, he also sent a flight attendant & # 39; flying through the plane & # 39 ;, abusing the people on board who made a citizen arrest by immobilizing her in the hallway while shouting: & # 39; I'm going to kill everyone, you all go af ** king die & # 39;. & # 39;

Then, two RAF Typhoon fighters arrived on both sides of the plane and guided him back to Stansted, with planes sent at such speed that a sonic blast was heard in the east of England.

She was arrested on the asphalt and Haines told police she & # 39; passed out and didn't really remember what happened & # 39; after mixing alcohol with medication.

Haines was immobilized by the crew and passengers on the flight in June (pictured) when he told them that & # 39; everyone was going to die & # 39 ;.

Haines was arrested by Essex police upon landing at London Stansted Airport on June 22 (pictured) on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and endangering a plane. She pleaded guilty in November and was jailed today.

Later, Jet2 sent the Costa Express worker an invoice of £ 85,000 to cover the costs for the airline of his & # 39; extremely disruptive behavior & # 39 ;, and said that & # 39; must face the consequences of his actions & # 39; pressing for prosecution, while giving her a lifelong ban on her planes.

Haines, dressed in a white shirt and a black top, with his blond hair in a ponytail, sobbed for much of today's audience.

Judge Charles Gratwicke, who sentenced Haines, said: "Those who are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably feel distressed, scared and petrified by the actions of those who are intoxicated and put their lives in danger."

He added: "For some it will be their worst nightmare come true."

The drama began while the plane was on the run at Stansted Airport after a 90-minute delay where it threw abuses at its travel companions telling them to "f ** k off,quot;.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp told the court that Haines seemed "intoxicated,quot; and had been drinking a 200 ml bottle of gin hidden in an upper closet.

The court heard that Haines was "unstable on her feet, seemed to be intoxicated and was dragging her words,quot; after the plane took off.

While in the air, she passed by the cabin crew and one of them shouted & # 39; will open the door & # 39 ;, with the staff and passengers fighting her to the ground.

Crimp said: "One of the passengers, Steven Brown, later told police he really feared she would open the door and said," I honestly thought I was going to die. "

“ The cabin staff and with some passengers were able to hold Miss Haines to the floor, she fought hitting people who said things like & # 39; I want to die, I'm going to kill them all & # 39;

& # 39; Three of the cabin crew pulled her away and she continued screaming in a similar manner.

"She continued while the cabin crew and passengers immobilized her to be aggressive, but her behavior was also erratic, from screaming to singing and crying."

During the fights, she scratched the cabin crew member, Charley Coombe, when she was controlled and charged with assault.

The pilot learned of the fights and when he saw that the matter was intensifying, he told the air traffic control that there was "a disruptive passenger incident."

Crimp added: "He considered that for the safety of passengers, crew and airplanes it was necessary to return to Stansted airport."

The lawyer told the court that it was "impossible,quot; to open the door during the flight, but that the passengers "didn't know that,quot; and that Haines' actions prevented the cabin crew from dealing with other emergencies.

The RAF sent two Typhoon planes (archive image) to intercept the flight, causing sonic booms

Two RAF typhoon fighters were scrambled in error to intercept the Airbus 321 bound for Turkey, to guide him back to the Essex airport, where Haines was arrested.

Oliver Saxby QC, of ​​Haines, said the troubled girl, who has a personality disorder, was now involved in an Alcoholics Anonymous program and hasn't had a drink since the incident.

He also said his client was found guilty of drinking alcohol 17 days before the plane's drama describing the incident as "tragic cry for help,quot; had left her "deeply ashamed."

Upon passing the sentence, Judge Gratwicke said: & # 39; Even the smallest incident could have catastrophic and unforeseen consequences.

& # 39; Those who recklessly or negligently endanger the safety of an aircraft, whether they are drinking or not, should, in any opinion, receive the appropriate punishment.

& # 39; Those who are trapped in the confined space of an airplane will inevitably feel distressed, scared or petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives.

"For some it could be their worst nightmare come true."

Haines was sentenced for two years for endangering the plane and received a concurrent sentence of three months for assault.

The court did not impose any compensation order.

Typhoon fighters caused sonic booms as they flew to meet the plane and escort it back to Stansted in June.

The sonic explosions caused panic in Essex, and the police received multiple calls.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said today: & # 39; We welcome today's decision and are pleased to see that the courts take the issue of disruptive passenger behavior as seriously as we do. The safety of our clients and our colleagues is of the utmost importance to us and today's judgment sends a serious warning; There are always consequences if you act in a disruptive or unsafe way on board an airplane.

The behavior of & # 39; Mrs. Haines & # 39; It was one of the most serious cases of disruptive behavior of passengers we have experienced, and we have forbidden him to fly with us for life. Their actions caused distress to customers, as well as to our crew, and as a family airline that transports millions of tourists every year, we simply will not tolerate this on our flights.

& # 39; It is evident that excessive alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in this incident. We have been leading the industry to address the problem of excessive drinking at the airport before flying, as well as the illicit consumption of tax-free alcohol on board the plane for some time. As another busy summer approaches, we look forward to continuing to work with the Government and our partners throughout the industry to ensure that everyone has a pleasant and comfortable trip without being spoiled by the minority & # 39; & # 39 ;.