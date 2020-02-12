Jeremy Roenick will not return to NBC Sports: "I am very disappointed and angry,quot;

%MINIFYHTML0e598c187ce44953db74d844faf52c6d11% %MINIFYHTML0e598c187ce44953db74d844faf52c6d12%

Jeremy Roenick announced Wednesday that he will not join the NBC Sports broadcast team after receiving a suspension for inappropriate comments he made in the December 19 issue of Barstool's "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets,quot; podcast.

"I am very disappointed and angry today (that) I will not return to NBC," Roenick said in a video message posted on Twitter. "And although disappointed, I am also grateful to have had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans and for that, thank you.

"Even if I leave NBC, I will not leave for long. I will return better and more motivated than ever to offer you the best entertainment and the best I have for the hockey game. I have seen all the support, I have read all the support, I I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart, it's overwhelming and for that, I can't wait to see you soon. "

The video was accompanied by the legend: "What a joke!"

This was not the first time he released a statement through social networks since he received his suspension. On January 11, Roenick published a public apology to NBC Sports and its co-hosts Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter for "callous comments I made in a recent podcast." And he added: "I never wanted to offend anyone and I definitely went too far and for that, I deeply regret it."

In the podcast, Roenick mentioned how, while on vacation with his wife and Tappen, he would mention the desire to sleep with both women, even calling them "blonde bombs,quot; in the air. He also talked about how attractive he thinks former NHLer Patrick Sharp is compared to him and Carter.

Roenick joined NBC Sports in 2010 as a study analyst after playing 20 years in the NHL, spending time with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings. He played 1,363 games, scoring 513 goals and 703 assists for 1,216 points.