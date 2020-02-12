Jennifer Aniston talks about her vision of having a future with children

The & # 39; Friends & # 39 ;, student who has no children from her previous marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, reveals to her friend Sandra Bullock for a long time that she likes to daydream about her future fantasy.
Up News Info –
Single Jennifer Aniston She is convinced that she has a future full of children and laughter.
The "Friends" actress sat with an old friend Sandra Bullock for a new chat from Interview magazine and noted that although he has no children of his own right now, he can certainly imagine many children in the coming years.
"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but rather a small screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see children running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell the food that is cooking, "Jennifer tells Sandra about her ideal future. "That's the cheerful snapshot in my head."
Although Jennifer, the daughter of the actors. Nancy Dow Y John aniston, she does not necessarily see herself becoming a mother, she likes to daydream about her future fantasy.
"I think it comes from growing up in a home that was destabilized and felt insecure, seeing adults being unpleasant to each other and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: & # 39; I don't want to do that. I don't want to be that. I don't want to experience this feeling that I have in my body right now. I don't want anyone else with whom I came into contact to feel that & # 39; "he explains. .
Kash Doll tries to crush beef with the star & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Akbar V, but instead is threatened
%MINIFYHTMLf567620ca9eef46d473a44d576b8b34c17%