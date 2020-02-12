Jennifer Aniston receives a driver for the 51st birthday party when Courteney Cox brings a gift from Romo

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday in style while celebrating at the exclusive Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The award-winning actress was taken to the intimate party in a black SUV when she joined the co-star of Friends Courteney Cox and Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Keeping a relatively low profile for his big day, the media personality showed his completely black outfit when he left the vehicle, with a gold watch, a diamond ring and a selection of elegant necklaces.

With her braids in her characteristic straight style, the woman of the hour complemented her beauty with light touches of neutral-toned makeup as she headed to her party.

Longtime friend Courteney, 55, who rose to fame with Jennifer during her 10-year career in the famous sitcom, was every friend who supported her while she appeared in the photo, with a Romo shopping bag , apparently for the birthday girl.

The director of Cougar Town nailed business elegance in a monochrome shirt, tucked into a pair of classic high waist jeans.

Courteney picked her dark hair in a ponytail and put on a pair of glasses.

Girls' Night: The brunette held hands with American jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who in the past created the secret alliances of The Morning Show star Jennifer.

Hi, Elisabeth & # 39; s Tale & # 39; s, Elisabeth, 37, greeted the valet with a big wave since she was also present.

Header: movie and television star braids were used in his characteristic straight style when he joined an entourage

To top it off, Dirt's actress added a touch of avant-garde to her appearance with a leather motorcycle jacket and stunning black stilettos.

The duo and their Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have been friends since the end of their show.

The brunette took American jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer by the hand, who created the secret alliances of The Morning Show star in the past.

Elisabeth, 37, of Mad Men, greeted the camera assistant with a big wave while opting for punk chic with a slogan shirt and a black blazer.

Jennifer was in good company as she also joined screenwriter Molly McNearney, who is Jimmy Kimmel's wife and worked together on the older comedy Dumplin & # 39 ;, Saturday Night Live comedian Kevin Nealon and Gossip star Girl, Chace Crawford.

Olivia Jade, the YouTube star who found herself at the center of the university admission scandal last year, was seen arriving at the same hotel that night.

The 20-year-old girl came to the place with her sister Isabella Rose Gianulli, 21, for a separate night.

In March, it was learned that her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly bribed the girls to enter the University of Southern California.

Intimate: Saturday Night Live comedian Kevin Nealon, 66, also left the elegant spot

Back home: it was believed that the group had left the place around 11:30 p.m. after approximately three and a half hours in the matter.

The Full House star, Lori, and the Desperate Housewives icon, Felicity Huffman, were the two most important names that got caught in the scandal.

Felicity pleaded guilty to paying a $ 15,000 bribe and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but received an early release after 11 days.

Lori and her husband, the fashion designer, apparently paid $ 500,000 to falsely pass the girls as possible college rowers on the USC team.

With a fresh face: the sisters joined the singer Madison Beer, who seemed to leave without makeup

The star of Marley and Me boasted the Instagram wishes of a series of her famous friends, including Lisa Kudrow, her birthday partner Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern.

The 53-year-old movie star Laura won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday, the same night Jennifer's first ex-husband, Brad Pitt, took home the award for best supporting actor.

Jennifer's second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, was also among his celebrity's best wishes on his big day.

Good company: Courteney used his Instagram earlier in the day to send his best wishes not only to Jennifer but also to his birthday partner Sheryl Crow

& # 39; There is only one & # 39 ;: he also published an add-on, where he had a striking resemblance to Jennifer in aviator reading glasses and a blonde wig

"Always beautiful and still getting more beautiful,quot;: Jennifer and Courteney's co-star & # 39; s Friends, Lisa Kudrow, also sent their wishes back

Friendly: Jennifer's second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, was among his celebrity's best wishes on his big day, as was Courteney and Lisa

& # 39; Wowza! & # 39; Laura Dern, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress on Sunday, also joined the good wishes.

With a fresh face: Aniston's friend Matthew Perry shared a message with a picture of them together

& # 39; Light of so many lives & # 39 ;: Rita Wilson wrote a lovely message for the actress

Sweet: Octavia Spencer also took the comments on the photo to write: & # 39; Happy Birthday @ jenniferaniston & # 39;

& # 39; I can't wait for our pajama party! & # 39 ;: Ellen DeGeneres posted a message for the birthday girl