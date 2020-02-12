Jay Bouwmeester conscious after a "cardiac episode,quot; during the game Blues vs. Ducks

%MINIFYHTMLee4ea4b58f59a232b9996bf2578482dd11% %MINIFYHTMLee4ea4b58f59a232b9996bf2578482dd12%

Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester is aware and alert after suffering a "cardiac episode,quot; during the San Luis clash against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, the Blues announced. Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period, causing the game to stop and be postponed to a later date.

"With the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and the doctors on his team, they were able to stabilize Jay," the Blues said in an ad. "He was alert and moved all his limbs while transporting him to the UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is aware and alert while undergoing more tests by Anaheim's doctors. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

The television broadcast showed that Bouwmeester suddenly collapsed after finishing his turn. The teammates immediately called the medical staff, who loaded Bouwmeester on a stretcher and took him out of the Honda Center.

The teams agreed not to continue the game on Tuesday, but will resume it on another date.

Due to the medical emergency that involved the defense of Blues Jay Bouwmeester, tonight's game has been postponed and will be replaced at a later date. #stlblues – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020

Announcer John Shannon said there was nothing remarkable about Bouwmeester's turn before the collapse.