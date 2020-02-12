Jameela Jamil hits a person who accuses her of having Munchausen syndrome

Rachel Murray for Zumba Fitness
Depending on who you believe in, Jameela Jamil He has an incredible bad luck or a serious case of Munchausen.
Over the years, the Good place The actress allegedly suffered a series of illnesses, car accidents and bee attacks, most of which states that she was left in a state of total weakness. She has discussed these cases in numerous interviews and social media posts as a way to raise awareness about the struggles she faces and help others. Indeed, Jameela became a kind of activist and now it is seen as an example that if you work hard and persevere in pain, dreams will come true.
But, unfortunately, it looks like producer and writer Tracie Morrissey, whom Jameela has branded A "crazy idiot,quot; is finding some important holes in Jameela's survival and triumph story. Specifically, Tracie says that Jameela's claims about cancer and car accidents don't seem to add up, for one reason or another. Then, Morrissey decided to create a detailed history of the various diseases and accidents of Jamil in an Instagram Story Highlight, which has now gone viral.
According to the climax, the producer began to suspect that Jameela has Munchausen when she saw that the actress claimed to have lost a tooth, broke her nose and elbow and suffered a concussion during a noisy day of filming with her partner Brit Olly Murs. The British later told about this accident while visiting Good morning america, where they reproduced images of the fall. But seeing the real clip of Jameela falling and a few moments later, Morrissey didn't think those injuries were possible, especially because Jameela's nose seemed fine, as well as her elbow.
Having seen the viral thread, Jameela cleared up"Have you ever heard of adrenaline? I could continue filming for an hour after the accident. I didn't know at the time I suffered a concussion. I was in shock. I didn't feel pain. And I stuck my tooth with adhesive. I still have a broken tooth. I never replaced it. Next question. "
And indeed, Tracie had more questions. Next on his list of suspicious accidents, there are the many altercations that Jameela had with the bees, most of which resulted in serious injuries to the star. As Jameela said Jimmy Fallon in January, "I was chased by the bees, hit by a car in the first season. I had a concussion during the first season, because I saw a cookie on the ground and I thought, I have a 30-day rule, I'm going to eat that cookie and I just managed hard to go get the cookie and hit my side table, I had a concussion, I had seizures for about three months. "
She continued: "I rolled my ankle, I broke my arm, none of which appeared, it was only during filming. Then, finally, in the third season we have to fight against all these demons and they gave all the other characters, including 70 – age Ted danson, action to do and made me sit behind a pool table and watch, because they said it was the only thing that was safe. At the end of this 3-day session in which I ducked behind a pool table, I pulled a muscle in my butt while I was there and I'm still the only cast member who suffered an injury. "
Again, Jameela explained that she really had a concussion due to the cookie. "I had a concussion that caused atonal attacks because I hit my temple in the corner of a table on my way down to grab the cookie in my greed. It lasted as long as the swelling and I've been fine since then," said the actress. shared.
On the other hand, the part of running away from a bee and being hit by a car is also supposedly true. This happened when she was jogging and a swarm of bees began chasing her, forcing her to go outside, where she was hit by a car. Jameela tries to show that this is more than possible by pointing out: "Roads are everywhere."
"It's not even a crazy story," he insists his critics.
Then, when someone tells you, "Bees don't really do what you say they've done to you." answer back"Why do bees chase you so incredibly? Do you spend less time in the vegetation than me?"
There is also the story of Jameela about being hit by a car when she was 17, which, once again, happened that she was trying to escape from another herd of bees. This resulted in several broken bones and suffered severe damage to his spine. "I was hit by a car against another and basically destroyed my back. I was in bed for about a year and in a wheelchair for about six months after that," he said. Cosmopolitan in November.
However, his claim to be confined to a wheelchair differs from an earlier version in which he said he used a Zimmer frame to move after the accident. But, once again, Jameela has a reason for these disparities: "The wheelchair first. But I lived on the second floor floor in a small apartment. So to get around I had to use a Zimmer frame. And then crutches. And then a stick. And then I was fine. "
But Jameela's terrible encounters with bees don't end there. According to Jameela, she and Mark Ronson were once terrified by a "cloud,quot; of bees. "Neither of us tried to save each other. It was every man for himself. It was like, 500 bees. It was horrible. He would never have left a man downcast, but we both became Usain Bolt then, "the star joked with the media in 2015.
However, if you asked the DJ, he would probably tell you a different version of the story. In an interview weeks later, he said about the experience: "I think maybe we were sitting outside and there was a plate of fruit nearby and maybe one or two individual bees approached slowly and instead of running away from a swarm of killer bees, I think We said like, "Should we come in?" We slowly enter inside. "
He added: "I think maybe she sensationalized the story a bit." Although, Ronson said she told the story as a way to promote her charity. Why not people?
However, Jameela says she remembers it very differently. She insists, "My version was true. I don't know why he said that. I asked him. Waiting for an answer. Everybody on the set saw it. It was crazy. But, naturally, people believe in a man over a woman. Just because yes. Quite interesting. "
In his final statement about bees, he says: "I am sure that how many altercations I have had with bees is my personal schedule of final destiny. In the end they will take me out. I am sure of that." It doesn't help to run screaming when they are close. So I'm pretty sure I provoke a reaction and I deserve it. "
Regarding the various food allergies of Jameela, including gluten and nuts, which Tracie questions due to Jameela's dietary options, there is an explanation. As Jameela shared earlier, she was born allergic to shellfish and peanuts, then was diagnosed with celiac disease and even suffered a mercury poisoning attack from her dental fillings. All this, he says, then helped him develop more allergies.
Now, these problems have diminished as the star came to understand what was afflicting her. "Mercury poisoning in my twenties. They took 11 fillings and damaged my stomach lining for a decade. I have a lot of strange food allergies that disappeared when I healed my gut," he explains.
Next on the list is Jameela's claim that she survived cancer not once, but twice. As Tracie discovers in her highlights of Munchausen, the star claims to have two terrifying encounters with cancer, one of which is Jameela. confirm came from HPV. "1 was a scare of breast cancer at age 28. Real cancer was cervical cancer. Which is extremely common and scary. Next question D – khead?
One thing that could explain almost all of Jameela's health problems, apart from the abnormal attraction of bees to her, is her claim that she has Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a condition in which the skin is too elastic and can bruise easily and cause joint problems. "Being lit with gas on your health to be entertained is a very specific pain and trauma that many people with Ehlers Danlos / invisible disability have to face every day by people who do not understand our condition very little investigated," he shares. "And for what purpose? Who wins? If I were … Oil tycoon destroying the planet, or a serial sex offender, maybe I would understand this vitriol and the effort to attack and harass me. But I'm just mental health / eating the defender of the disorder actually takes the time to change public policies and legislation to protect children. "
Finally, after defending for many hours, the actress stopped getting involved with conspiracy theorists. "I've said something. I've explained and defended all the accusations in my various threads. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to continue with a speech I'm writing for the UN. Have fun discussing how many times you think I've escaped from the bees. Or if you think I had cancer! "She concludes.
As for Tracie, who compiled all the evidence mentioned above, since then launched a correction that Jameela probably does not suffer from Munchausen, but suffers from a disorder of somatic symptoms. She also clarifies that she is not a medical professional, but a "curious lady."
