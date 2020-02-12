Jameela Jamil hits a person who accuses her of having Munchausen syndrome

Depending on who you believe in, Jameela Jamil He has an incredible bad luck or a serious case of Munchausen.

%MINIFYHTMLf36691147d0fe68af17b53a0c735e64a13% %MINIFYHTMLf36691147d0fe68af17b53a0c735e64a14%

Over the years, the Good place The actress allegedly suffered a series of illnesses, car accidents and bee attacks, most of which states that she was left in a state of total weakness. She has discussed these cases in numerous interviews and social media posts as a way to raise awareness about the struggles she faces and help others. Indeed, Jameela became a kind of activist and now it is seen as an example that if you work hard and persevere in pain, dreams will come true.

%MINIFYHTMLf36691147d0fe68af17b53a0c735e64a15% %MINIFYHTMLf36691147d0fe68af17b53a0c735e64a16%

But, unfortunately, it looks like producer and writer Tracie Morrissey, whom Jameela has branded A "crazy idiot,quot; is finding some important holes in Jameela's survival and triumph story. Specifically, Tracie says that Jameela's claims about cancer and car accidents don't seem to add up, for one reason or another. Then, Morrissey decided to create a detailed history of the various diseases and accidents of Jamil in an Instagram Story Highlight, which has now gone viral.