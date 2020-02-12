Jameela Jamil denies having Munchausen syndrome

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; She is accused of pretending that it came out as rare to distract attention from the violent reaction to her upcoming concert of judges in a fashion show.

Up News Info –

British actress Jameela Jamil He has furiously criticized online trolls for claiming he has the psychological disorder of Munchausen syndrome.

"The good place"Star, which came out as strange last week, has faced online viral accusations suffered from Munchausen, which causes people to invent several ailments in an attempt to get attention.

%MINIFYHTMLa31711473c1864a2580bed24325d910b11% %MINIFYHTMLa31711473c1864a2580bed24325d910b12%

An Instagram post cited articles about his admissions of previous health problems, including car accidents, congenital hearing loss and labyrinthitis, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and celiac disease, as evidence that he had the disorder, which provoked a furious response.

"First I am lying about my sexuality, now I am being accused of munchausens?" she tweeted, referring to the controversy over her exit statement. "For a deranged idiot who didn't even realize in all his" investigation "that my car accident injury stories are" different "because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can save it."

Jameela replied: "Ehlers Danlos syndrome means that there are always people who doubt your illness and injuries because you look good. #Edsawareness #itisntinyourhead # imsorrypeopleared ** ks".

Jameela revealed that she had Ehlers-Danlos, which causes hypermobility and loose and painful joints, last year, as part of her body positivity activism. However, she has faced criticism for announcing that she is "strange" after being accused of judging in the television vogue competition, as well as for her regular online interventions on social justice issues.

Facing his critics, he continued: "Man, if so many people spent their time and energy helping others / fighting against injustice like dragging and slandering people on the Internet, the world would be in such good shape."