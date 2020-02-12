Jaclyn Hill can't escape the drama: Youtuber's makeup palette leaked just before launch

Jaclyn Hill apparently can't have a smooth display when it comes to her new makeup companies. The palette of his collaboration with Morphe leaked online last week just before its launch.

Unfortunately, the Youtuber could not do anything about it except confirm that it is his property, but promises that the leaked photos do not do it justice.

She talked about the situation through Instagram Stories.

‘At this time, there are photos of a palette floating on the Internet that someone has leaked and people wonder if it is real, if it is false, if it is my future collaboration, and unfortunately yes. Every time someone filters your product, it is devastating, especially these photos because the lighting is terrible and the palette is damaged. I don't know if someone did this out of pure evil or if someone in the factory was trying to earn a penny, the whole situation is crap because I wanted to publish it in a genuine way from me, the person who created it, and having it taken away from it stinks . But, I'm just trying to demolish that and regain power in my own hands, since I'm very proud of this product and I want to show you how amazing it really is. "

This is his second collaboration with the brand and there is already drama around something as simple as the names of eye shadows. There is one called Positivi-tea and has been accused of being a copy of Jeffery Star and Shane Dawson's eye shadow called reali-tea.

She denied having copied the name and said it was written in stone before her palette was revealed.

This is not the first time that something goes wrong with one of its beauty companies.

Ad

Last year, Hill's lipstick line was destroyed for being contaminated and offered a refund to everyone who bought a defective lipstick.



Post views:

4 4