Jacksonville Jaguars hire Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach | NFL news





Former head coach of the New York Giants Ben McAdoo has been named Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach

Ben McAdoo has been named the new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback coach, replacing Scott Milanovich, who left to become CFL Edmonton Eskimo head coach.

McAdoo, who has been out of the NFL for the past two seasons, becomes the second former NFL head coach on Doug Marrone's staff after the Jaguars hired former Washington coach Jay Gruden to be their coordinator. offensive in January.

The 42-year-old endured a difficult end to his time in charge of the New York Giants, being fired in the middle of his second season with the team registering a 2-10 record before his dismissal. That followed an 11-5 play-off campaign in 2016.

The Doug Marrone Jaguars have finished the AFC South fund in each of the last two seasons.

"Coach McAdoo brings a lot of experience and knowledge to the quarterback room, and we're excited to add it to our body of offensive trainers," said Jacksonville head coach Marrone.

"He has been a mentor to several great quarterbacks throughout his career, and his understanding of the position will be a valuable addition to our team and for the development of that group."

The Jaguars finished the bottom of the 2019 AFC South season with a 6-10 record.