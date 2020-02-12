Italy strips immunity of the extreme right Salvini | Extreme right news

%MINIFYHTMLdd3ec20f3bcfcf9aa559f52e1294df0611% %MINIFYHTMLdd3ec20f3bcfcf9aa559f52e1294df0612%

Senators in Italy voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a trial that could end his career on charges that he illegally detained immigrants at sea last year.

The result of the vote was to be formally announced around 18:00 GMT, but the count of a Reuters news agency, as the count progressed, showed a majority in favor of eliminating the legal protection that had protected Salvini as a former cabinet minister.

Plus:

The decision gives the Sicilian magistrates the approval to press charges for their decision to keep more than 100 migrants blocked aboard a coast guard ship for six days last July while waiting for other states of the European Union They will accept to receive them.

Salvini, the head of the Italian League party that served as Interior Minister at that time, could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty at the end of Italy's tortuous legal process. A conviction could also exclude him from his political office, fading his ambitions to lead a future government.

Aware that the vote in the upper house seemed to go against him, Salvini sought to raise political capital from the case, saying he had only been defending national interests.

"I chose against my own interests … to go to court and rely on the impartiality of the judiciary," said Salvini.

The Byzantine nature of Italy's legal system means that Salvini does not face immediate risks, but the case could be a distraction as other investigations begin to accumulate at his door.

Earlier this month, another court in Sicily recommended that Salvini be tried for a separate immigration dispute dating from last August, and parliament is expected to decide on this case later in the year.

Political independence

During his 14 months in the interior ministry, Salvini made addressing migrant boats a priority, prohibiting ports to rescue ships and threatening the charities that operate them with fines.

In July, two weeks before sinking a coalition with the Five Star Movement against the establishment, he refused to allow immigrants to disembark from the Gregoretti coastguard ship, ignoring the pleas of human rights groups for the group to disembark.

The magistrates in Sicily believe that it was an abuse of power that amounted to a de facto kidnapping. But under Italian law, former ministers cannot be tried for actions taken while they are in office unless parliament authorizes the investigation.

"The Senate was asked a precise question: Did Minister Salvini act in the national interest? Yes or No? For us, it's & # 39; No & # 39; this was an election campaign with 100 people aboard a ship. Italian, "said leftist politics Anna. Ascani

Gregoretti's investigation echoes another case at the beginning of last year, when magistrates tried to judge Salvini for his decision to keep 150 immigrants aboard a coast guard ship for five days in August 2018.

On that occasion, parliament blocked the request, and Five Star joined their support, arguing that the decision to keep migrants at sea was collective. This time, his unique allies say he acted unilaterally without prior consent.

The Senate decision came at an awkward moment for Salvini, whose skilful political touch seems to have abandoned him.

The League is still easily the biggest party in Italy with more than 30 percent support, according to the latest polls, but a defeat in a key regional election last month frustrated Salvini's latest effort to overthrow the government of Rome and return to the power.

His party also faces two separate financial consultations for possible money laundering and international corruption for suspicions that he tried to obtain millions of euros through a secret Russian oil deal, accusations he denies.

Plans to receive Salvini on a conference tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland in the coming months emerged on Tuesday, prompting condemnation and threats of mass protests from anti-racist groups.

"If he continues with his visit, I am sure that the only audience he will find here is one who will not be shy in telling him what they think of fascists like him," said Steve Rotherham, the mayor of Liverpool. The Guardian newspaper.

"You should learn the lessons that your extreme right friends have in their past visits to our region: that fanaticism is anathema, and hate and intolerance will never be welcome here."