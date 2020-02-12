Israel's propaganda war waged through television programs | Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel's latest propaganda war is fought through sophisticated television programs at various media service providers such as Netflix and HBO.

While the racist representations of the Arabs and the glorification of Israel are not new to the film and television industry, there has recently been an increase in programs that worship Israeli secret services while demonizing the Palestinians as security threats global and erase your story.

%MINIFYHTMLbf8a2aa8a604206f6434dc25ff1ff62611% %MINIFYHTMLbf8a2aa8a604206f6434dc25ff1ff62612%

The best known is the Israeli Netflix Fauda series (which means chaos in Arabic), which has been a worldwide success. The series follows an undercover unit of Israeli special forces known as "musta & # 39; ribim,quot;, who disguise themselves as Palestinians to infiltrate Palestinian towns, villages and protests. They are particularly known for mixing in protests dressed in young Palestinians and kidnapping demonstrators. Fauda has been heavily criticized for dehumanizing the Palestinians and completely erasing military occupation by not showing any of the massive and visible infrastructure built in the West Bank and Gaza to keep the Palestinians contained.

Another television program, on HBO, called Our Boys, dramatizes the infamous events surrounding the murder of three Israeli teenage settlers and the subsequent murder of a Palestinian child, Mohammed Abu Khdeir. Many praised the program for being critical of Israel, particularly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as "anti-Semitic." However, the series not only reinforces the Israeli narrative, but also shows Israel's secret police agency Shin Bet as a defender of the rule of law. Similar Netflix programs such as The Spy (starring Sasha Baren Cohen) also glorify Israeli secret services as a good agency fighting the bad guys, which inevitably are all neighboring Arab countries.

The latest addition to the list of television programs that support Israel in its propaganda war against the Palestinians is The Messiah of Netflix. In the program, a messianic figure from the Middle East causes concern for the CIA and the Shin Bet. In the first episode, it is seen that he is leading a group of Palestinian Syrian refugees to the northern border of Syria with presumably the Golan Heights occupied. A fictitious CNN reporter declares that "as displaced Palestinians they claim that they have the right to move to the West Bank as legitimate citizens." However, Palestinian refugees in Syria come from historic Palestine, now recognized as Israel, and do not demand to become citizens of the West Bank. Rather, they demand their right to return to their villages and towns of origin from which they were displaced in 1948, an inalienable right and enshrined in international law.

This is not pedantism; This type of consistent and subtle denial of Palestinian rights leaks into what becomes accepted hegemonic norms. This is further demonstrated when the program constantly refers to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, while international law and consensus deny it as such in recognition of the Palestinian right to the city.

We also know very well what happens when Palestinian refugees march towards Israeli military fences and demand their inalienable rights to return to their homes. In fact, the brave Great March of Return in Gaza shows us the terrible consequences of such action: Israeli soldiers shot dead hundreds of Palestinians. On the contrary, the Messiah shows a few jeeps of the Israeli army waiting while the refugees camp next to the fence.

Other Palestinian protests later in the series are known as riots, a word commonly used by the mainstream media to delegitimize political protests, evoking connotations of meaningless violence and often with strong racial nuances.

The program also glorifies a troubled Shin Bet agent who kidnaps and tortures a young Palestinian to death, while it is later discovered that he previously killed another Palestinian boy in an act of revenge. The Palestinians are not only so dehumanized that their torture and murder are considered justifiable, but the agent is also portrayed as a tortured soul, a heroic protagonist who works with a CIA agent for the sake of world security.

Similar to the representation of the CIA in the Homeland program, in The Messiah, the Shin Bet is portrayed as a virtuous organization that sometimes has to undertake "unpleasant,quot; activities for the common good. However, we have clear documentation of the systematic human rights abuses and crimes of Shin Bet against the Palestinians and others, including their torture and violent interrogations of Palestinians, who contravene international law and all considerations of morality. None of this is surprising, especially because the CIA is still portrayed as a force for good in the mainstream media despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

While it can be expected that a large media organization like Netflix has no interest in humanizing the Palestinians or the Orientals or portraying their narratives accurately, it is particularly disappointing that Arab actors participate in these programs and become accomplices of the propaganda racist and, ultimately, yours. dehumanization However, throughout the history of television and cinema, this has also always been the case.

This latest increase in Israel-centered programs and trying to show it as a force for good is a clear attempt to win the battle of current legitimation. While it may seem one of the least important battles, the effectiveness of such television programs cannot be underestimated. They feed on global narratives about Israel and Palestine and soon become part of hegemonic norms or facts. In fact, in today's world, media services like Netflix and its popular TV shows, they are the main sources of knowledge for many people. And although it is not as crude as classic Orientalist cinema and television, these programs are no less racist and perhaps even more dangerous in their subtle and elegant presentation.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.