Fact Check: Is china killing coronavirus patients?

The most insensitive query doing rounds on social media – “Is china killing coronavirus patients? “. The source of this found to be from a website (ab-tc.com).

On February 6, 2020, an article published in this little known website (ab-tc.com) claiming China seeking for Supreme people’s court (highest level of court in china) approval to kill the coronavirus patients to stop the virus from spreading.

The claim however found to be totally FALSE by Fact checking website Snopes.

As mentioned in Snopes, this website (ab-tc.com) has no credibility for the news published and most of the articles in this website seems to be Junk news stories and Hoax Articles.

This is also confirmed by multiple websites including Indiatoday .

Fact check by Up News Info : FALSE