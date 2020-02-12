Irish voters dismiss the relic of the two-party system

DUBLIN – In a centennial political system controlled by two seemingly indistinguishable center-right parties in Ireland, Jamie Clarke did what he thought was sensible: he never voted in a general election.
"Fianna Fail and Fine Gael were the people who made the decisions, and someone like me could never change it, that's how it felt," said Clarke, a 33-year-old bartender on Monday, referring to the Irish. political duopoly that has changed power since 1932. "I was so unhappy about how far away they were from me."
But in recent years, successive public votes in Ireland to legalize same-sex marriage and repeal the prohibition of abortion have led many young and dissatisfied people to politics, giving voters the opportunity to shake the traditions that once they were rigidly applied by the Roman Catholic Church. His next objective was the ossified political hierarchy of Ireland.
On Saturday, voters also dismissed that relic, ending the stasis of two parties in Irish politics with a decisive vote for Sinn Fein, a party rejected by the mainstream for its ties to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that He sought the reunification of Ireland. Despite what he called the "murky history,quot; of the party, Clarke said, he voted for Sinn Fein because he felt it was the tonic that Irish politics needed.
"Before the abortion referendum, I thought, & # 39; Ah, everyone will know that we are fanatics and narrow-minded & # 39 ;, and then show that we weren't," he said, sitting in a pub in downtown Dublin at a free night. . "Now we are demonstrating again that we are not afraid of our voice being heard."
The vote caused a tremor in a political system that for a long time defied the usual divisions from left to right across Europe. But despite all the interruption, what emerged from the remains was, according to European standards, a much more normal-looking system, anchored by the rival parties of the left and right.
"For the first time in 100 years, you may have a party that calls itself from the left leading a government," said Eoin O'Malley, associate professor of political science at Dublin City University, referring to Sinn Fein
By the time the votes were counted this week, Sinn Fein had a parliamentary seat less than Ireland's main center-right opposition party, Fianna Fail, which was expected to succeed. And he captured two more seats than the current center-right government party, Fine Gael, led by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, leader of Ireland in negotiations with London on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
The tortuous coalition negotiations in the coming weeks will determine who, if anyone, can get enough support to lead the next government. But lawmakers across the political spectrum admitted that the vote for Sinn Fein reflected the desire of a large cohort of voters, young and old, urban and rural, working class and middle class, for new alternatives in a system that It had been sealed for a long time. They out.
"All other politicians say they are going to do this and that," said Tony Hayes, 64, who lives in downtown Dublin. “But at the end of the day, they are feeding you with many lies. So why not go to someone you feel you can trust? Sinn Fein, you feel you can trust them.
There was a problem above all that provoked Mr. Hayes' anger over the two old political weights of Ireland and forced him, like many voters, to Sinn Fein: housing. The number of homeless people has increased over the years, eclipsing 10,000 in 2019. And the average rents have increased by up to 40 percent in some counties over the past three years.
Young people, especially, are suffering, and some leave larger cities like Dublin or move out of Ireland altogether. Mr. Clarke said that many of his friends had been forced to move again with their parents. He had lived in a neighborhood in central Dublin for five years before the high rents took him to a suburb.
"It's not good for your psyche," he said, "but it's cheaper."
However, Sinn Fein's success extended well beyond its central group of young and urban voters. Rural seats that had not been represented in a century by a Sinn Fein legislator joined the districts of central Dublin to elect party representatives. And Sinn Fein became the most popular party among all age groups up to 65, according to exit polls.
Ailbhe Smyth, 73, a feminist political and academic activist who played a leading role in the campaign to repeal the ban on abortion in Ireland, said many felt the anguish of a crisis that had forced people to wait weeks or years to wait. some medical appointments, despite the government's generous spending on medical care. She said older people had also woken up with the pain that Irish cultural and political norms had inflicted on younger generations.
While power was transmitted from one place to another between the two center-right parties, parts of the Irish identity, such as the expectation that people could grow to own their own homes, began to disappear. And just when Ms. Smyth said the vote for abortion rights had been driven in part by "a deep sense of national shame over the way women had been treated historically in this country," he said participation Weekend reflected the regret of some voters for not overcoming an obsolete political system before.
"Older people who vote for Sinn Fein say," Well, actually, my son, my daughter, my grandchildren, have no home, "said Smyth." So there is a sense of guilt that we are not leaving them a world very good, and we have also destroyed the planet. "
Facing rivals such as Varadkar, who focused during the campaign on the achievements of Brexit that few voters worried about, Sinn Fein adhered to some clear and tangible promises. And instead of insisting on government failures, as he had recently done during failed campaigns, the party tried to focus on what would be done. He promised, for example, to spend 6,500 million euros, about 7,000 million dollars, to build 100,000 homes.
He also attracted supporters with a new leader, Mary Lou McDonald, a 50-year-old Dubliner who helped get rid of the party's reputation for having predominantly male supporters and prompted him to liberalize his position on abortion rights. In 2018 It happened to Gerry Adams, who is from Northern Ireland and who is widely informed that he once served as chief of staff of the I.R.A., although he has always denied it.
Still, Sinn Fein may have difficulty maintaining his momentum. Analysts expressed doubts that it could quickly exit Ireland's housing crisis, given the challenges facing a construction industry that is already close to its capacity. The country would need an influx of foreign workers to keep pace with demand, according to analysts, a development that in turn would emphasize the real estate market as new workers sought their own places to live.
The party also has to balance the wishes of a traditional base that is hungry for Irish unity with the newer voters who came to it due to problems such as housing and homelessness. That tension became evident in recent days when some candidates faced criticism for singing songs or using slogans associated with the struggle for a united Ireland, reminders for some voters of the party's ties to anti-British violence.
But some of the youngest party activists have been trying to build a bridge between the party's past and its future.
Fintan Warfield, 27, credits Irish music for politicizing him as a teenager. He said he came to see Sinn Fein not only as the best hope for a united Ireland, but also as a party with "empathy for other issues and compassion for other marginalized groups."
Warfield joined the party at age 16, a time when Sinn Fein was widely ignored by leading Irish politicians. At that time, he kept his job for the most private party, leaving the house to find a councilor from the city of Sinn Fein. Now, Warfield, who is gay, is a Senator from Sinn Fein and a prominent advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.
He said that Sinn Fein's years of work outside Irish politics, resolving local housing disputes, campaigning in cattle markets away from Dublin to marry same-sex marriage, had laid the seeds of his boom this week.
"Now that people have said:" Okay, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have had their chance, "" he said, "all those years of work have come to this."