Irish voters dismiss the relic of the two-party system

DUBLIN – In a centennial political system controlled by two seemingly indistinguishable center-right parties in Ireland, Jamie Clarke did what he thought was sensible: he never voted in a general election.

"Fianna Fail and Fine Gael were the people who made the decisions, and someone like me could never change it, that's how it felt," said Clarke, a 33-year-old bartender on Monday, referring to the Irish. political duopoly that has changed power since 1932. "I was so unhappy about how far away they were from me."

But in recent years, successive public votes in Ireland to legalize same-sex marriage and repeal the prohibition of abortion have led many young and dissatisfied people to politics, giving voters the opportunity to shake the traditions that once they were rigidly applied by the Roman Catholic Church. His next objective was the ossified political hierarchy of Ireland.

On Saturday, voters also dismissed that relic, ending the stasis of two parties in Irish politics with a decisive vote for Sinn Fein, a party rejected by the mainstream for its ties to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that He sought the reunification of Ireland. Despite what he called the "murky history,quot; of the party, Clarke said, he voted for Sinn Fein because he felt it was the tonic that Irish politics needed.