Investigation in progress after Louis Di Berardini was found dead in western Wisconsin Home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found earlier this week in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says agents and an ambulance responded Monday night to a medical call at a house in Centuria, which is about 5 miles east of the Minnesota border.

Inside, the first responders found the body of Louis Di Berardini, 75.

His cause of death is under investigation. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office says there is no belief that there is any threat to the public.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation.