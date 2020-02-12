%MINIFYHTMLaf22a05fc94ce7265e726f33e2ebc72311% %MINIFYHTMLaf22a05fc94ce7265e726f33e2ebc72312%





Introducing Percy

The owner, Philip Reynolds, keeps his fingers crossed and a return to the Cotswolds will bring out the best of introducing Percy, after confirming his pride and joy firmly on the road to the Cheltenham Magners Gold Cup.

Such was the impression that the nine-year-old boy did when doubling his Festival account at the RSA Chase 2018, Pat Kelly's burden was the favorite for the blue ribbon last season at the back of a lonely obstacle course.

Presenting Percy could finish only eighth on that occasion and has been defeated in each of his three starts this season, and recently finished third behind Delta Work and Kemboy in an exciting Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power in Leopardstown earlier this month .

Generally available with double-digit odds before his last visit to Prestbury Park, introducing Percy may not have the same expectations as 12 months ago, but Reynolds, however, remains optimistic.

He said: "To be honest, now I don't feel different from how it went immediately after the Irish Gold Cup, it is what it is. He was beaten four and three quarters in length by two horses that also defeated him." at the Savills Chase at Christmas.

"We have to hope that once he gets to Cheltenham and breathes that air of Cotswolds, he remembers where he is and can find that improvement he needs to find."

"We know he likes Cheltenham. He came back with a Gold Cup injury last year, so you can put a line in that race and other than that he is undefeated there, and I think the two additional stadiums will help him."

Percy's presentation is in the mix with last year's winner Al Boum Photo and Santini, along with people like Delta Work, Kemboy, Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux and Native River.

When evaluating the field as a whole, Reynolds continued: "Percy is twice the price of the horse that has defeated him the last two times (Delta Work), so the pressure is on them now instead of us, so It may not be a bad place to be – to be.

"I think you could defend the first pair or eight in the bets, and although you can find faults in Percy, you can probably find faults in all, to be fair."

"I think Percy improved from Savills Chase to the Irish Gold Cup, but so did Delta Work and Kemboy."

"We'll have to see if we can beat them in Cheltenham or not. I know it's at the bottom of Pat's mind that it's all about a day, so I certainly hope there is an improvement there."

"In 10-1 or 12-1, I think it's a good move in every way."

There have been some suggestions. Introducing Percy should redirect himself to the Stayers' obstacle, but Reynolds responded in clear terms when asked if it was a serious possibility.

He said: "Absolutely not. You don't have many opportunities in this life to have a Gold Cup horse, and although you probably don't get many more in having a Stayers obstacle horse, I'm a man chasing yy when I have an opportunity in the Gold Cup, I'll take it. "

Davy Russell has directed Presenting Percy to eight of his 10 career wins, including his two wins at the Cheltenham Festival.

After the injury suffered by Jack Kennedy in the race that followed the Irish Gold Cup, the trip at Delta Work in Cheltenham is apparently at stake, and Russell has previously won three degrees with the office of Gordon Elliott.

It remains to be seen if they will offer you the trip on Delta Work, but Reynolds hopes to be on board Introducing Percy.

He added: "I am sure that if you give it to Davy (he offered the trip in Delta Work), it will be a difficult decision. If you look at Cheltenham's previous lists, there are many horses using maroon and white silks (from Gigginstown House Stud) towards the top.

"I've talked to Davy since the Irish Gold Cup and there was no suggestion that there would be a change in driving arrangements. I don't expect a change, but it's not me who will finally make the decision.

"In my opinion, Davy is the best jumping rider around the chase route in Cheltenham and knows that I would not trade it for anyone else. I will keep my fingers and legs crossed by Davy as much as I will." for percy

"We have a very good relationship and if he were to change, I'm sure he wouldn't leave until the last minute to inform us."