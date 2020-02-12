Insulin price hearing begins Minnesota legislative session – Up News Info

– First on the first day of the new Minnesota legislative session: Insulin.

Two hearings at the House of Minnesota on Tuesday talked about creating an emergency program to help anyone who has a hard time paying for their life-saving medications.

During this hearing in the House on insulin, mother Shari Wiltrout took out $ 2,290 in individuals, which would cost her if she didn't have the health insurance that covers insulin for her 14-year-old twins.

Nicole Smith Holt also testified. His 26-year-old son, Alec, died in 2017 after rationing his insulin.

"Every day, Minnesotans with diabetes ration their insulin because they can't afford the dizzying price," said Smith Holt. "My son Alec was one of those, and it cost him his life."

At least five more hearings of the House committee will be held on the subject. Democrats say they are committed and agree that Minnesota taxpayers will pay at least $ 1 million of the program. But they say that large pharmacies should pay the rest of the bill, estimated at at least $ 10 million a year.

"It's time for Senate Republicans to take a step towards us and recognize that the pharmaceutical industry has a role to play," said DFL House of Representatives representative Melissa Hortman. “This is a problem they created. This is a problem they benefit from. ”

Republicans say they support a solution, but most Republican Senate Paul Gazelka made clear what he doesn't want to see.

"It cannot be this great program that moves us towards socialized medicine in some way. That is what we are resisting. I do not think it should be punitive against the pharmaceutical industry," Gazelka said.

A Senate committee hearing on insulin is scheduled for Thursday. Look for a number of legislators to frame this debate in the broader context of rising pocket medical costs.