Injured civets found locked in small cages to make the & # 39; most expensive coffee in the world & # 39; In Indonesia

Force-fed bean civets have been found to create the most expensive coffee in the world living in narrow and dirty cages in Indonesia.

Researchers at the Lady Freethinker animal charity discovered that 20 of the animals, known as luwaks, were being held behind a private house on the island of Bali.

A researcher who works for the charity and who identified herself only as Diana, told Mail Online that she found typically nocturnal and lonely animals that were kept in scattered wire cages, stacked together, in full sunlight, without access to food or water.

The luwaks, a kind of civet, are used to produce the most expensive coffee in the world by eating and digesting the beans, which are then ground and sold

The activists found around 20 luwkas living in dirty and narrow cages in Bali, Indonesia, where one had chewed his front leg by stress.

The luwaks, which are usually nocturnal and live in isolation, were kept in cages under direct sunlight on top of each other, which caused them stress.

She said all the animals looked skinny and one had a serious right front leg injury, probably from biting due to stress.

Luwaks also came and went, a compulsive behavior that is typical of stressed and mentally ill animals, and probably the result of being constantly caffeinated due to their coffee bean diet.

She said: & # 39; The scene was horrible. There was wire on all four sides of the cages, there was no water in any of them and there was no food.

"If you leave the solitary animals, which are nocturnal, in an open space where people can see them and have no blockages of sunlight, they will be constantly scared and try to hide."

As part of her research, Diana said she also visited zoos where the civets were kept in better condition, although still far from ideal.

He said that workers in these places told him that most of the civet coffee, known as kopi luwak, literally & # 39; coffee from a luwak & # 39 ;, was grown in the hills of Bali.

The activists said the animals were nervous and up and down, partly because of their highly caffeinated diet and partly because of stress.

Some Indonesian coffee makers have boasted farms that contain up to 200 luwaks, but are not listed on the maps and international observers have never been allowed in

The workers told him that the Luwaks were free, ate coffee beans in large feeders and received good treatment.

But, he adds, attempts to track the farms to verify the status of the animals proved impossible.

They are not marked on any map, and luwak zoo and cafeteria workers are not told where they are.

Even while posing as a coffee shopper, she was unable to access the farms and instead was directed to tourist coffee shops.

Tony Wild, the coffee buyer who first introduced Kopi Luwak in the United Kingdom, reports that only one Indonesian farm claims to produce 7,000 kg of coffee per year from about 240 caged luwaks.

Kopi Luwak is popularly known as & # 39; the most expensive coffee in the world & # 39 ;, with genuine products that cost up to $ 3,500 per pound.

Taylor & # 39; s sold it for the first time in the United Kingdom in the 1980s as a novel article, but since then the popularity has increased and now several thousand kilos are sold every year.

It is popularly sold as a Christmas gift. Stores like Chiswells and Harrods sell it, although they claim that their products are & # 39; cruelty free & # 39 ;.

Luwak coffee, marketed as Kopi Luwak, is a popular Christmas gift, but activists ask consumers to stop buying it (pictured, the farm)

The trend of digested coffee beans has also proliferated, with grains that have passed through the stomach of Thai elephants, Brazilian Jacu birds and Bonobo monkeys for sale.

However, activists, including Wild, now ask that the trade be stopped & # 39; cruel & # 39 ;.

Lady Freethinker's founder, Nina Jackel, told Mail Online: “ Civet cats are being consumed in sterile and depressing cages so that tourism companies and unscrupulous coffee sellers can make a profit.

"It's time to stop keeping these wild animals captive because of human greed."