Indonesia says it will not repatriate citizens who fought with ISIL | Indonesia News

Indonesia has said it will not bring home almost 700 hundred citizens who joined the ISIL group (ISIS) in the Middle East for security reasons, but could consider repatriation of young children.

Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD said some 689 Indonesians, including women and children, in Syria will not be able to return to their homes.

"We have decided that the government should provide security guarantees to 267 million Indonesian citizens," the minister said Tuesday after a meeting with President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, near Jakarta.

"If these foreign terrorist fighters return home, they could become a dangerous new virus," he added.

The government would consider the repatriation of children 10 years old or younger "case by case," he added, without giving further details.

Indonesia has suffered several attacks from groups that claim loyalty to ISIL and the issue of repatriation has strongly divided the largest Muslim majority in the world. Jokowi said this week that he was not in favor of bringing back the fighters and their families.

Experts say that if they were repatriated they would have to be rehabilitated and carefully monitored.

"If the government does not handle them well, there is a possibility that they will be used as representatives by powerful groups that could threaten Indonesia and other countries," said terrorism expert Taufik Andrie.

In 2018, a family of suicide bombers from a group linked to ISIL detonated explosives in several churches in the country's second largest city, Surabaya, and killed more than a dozen people.

Last year, two people who also claimed that links to ISIL tried unsuccessfully to kill Indonesia’s chief security minister, while in November a suicide bomber was immolated at a busy police station, killing and wounding at least one a dozen people