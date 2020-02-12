Home Latest News Indonesia prohibits former ISIL members abroad from returning home | Indonesia News

Hundreds of Indonesians who left the country to join ISIL will not be able to return.

The Indonesian government's decision to ban the return of former ISIL fighters and their families affects nearly 700 men, women and children, most of them in Syria.

Critics say the measure means that hundreds will be stranded and stateless, and could violate the constitution of Indonesia.

Jessica Washington from Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.

