In pictures: Syrians flee for security while fighting in the northwest | Syria

More people have fled the fighting in Syria in the last 10 weeks than at any other time in the almost nine-year conflict and the city of Idlib, where many are taking refuge, could become a cemetery if hostilities continue, two said United Nations agencies. on Tuesday.

Syrian government forces are moving north, backed by Russian airstrikes, leading people to the Turkish border while trying to seize the remaining rebel fortresses near Idlib and Aleppo.

Turkey, which supports the rebels and fears additional refugees, has taken military reprisals, with displaced civilians trapped in the middle.

"It is the fastest growing displacement we have seen in the country," said Jens Laerke of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), adding that almost 700,000 people have fled since December, mostly women and children.

Of the 17 million Syrians, 5.5 million live as refugees in the region, mainly in Turkey, and another six million are uprooted in their own country.

Civilians struggle to find refuge, in the harsh winter conditions with snow, rain and wind from the Ciara storm. The mosques are full and the makeshift camps are overcrowded, said Andrej Mahecic, spokesman for the UN refugee agency.

"Even finding a place in an unfinished building has become almost impossible," he told reporters in Geneva, describing the humanitarian crisis as "increasingly desperate."