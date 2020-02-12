In Hong Kong, a new virus revives old animosities towards China | News

Hong Kong, China – Minnie Li has launched into the Hong Kong protest movement in recent years, even joining a hunger strike last summer. But these days, Shanghai's native and university professor is greeted with flyers that warn that continental Chinese like her are not welcome, all in the name of protecting local residents from potential coronavirus carriers of the continent.

"I don't feel hurt," Li said. "I see this as the & # 39; cross infection & # 39; of politics in the current outbreak."

The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of December has devastated the continent, killing more than 1,100 people and infecting 45,000 more. Since Hong Kong confirmed its first case on January 22, 49 cases and one death have been reported in the semi-autonomous territory.

The outbreak in Hong Kong occurs immediately after seven months of anti-government protests, triggered in June last year by a now abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be sent to trial on the mainland.

The magnitude of the protests revealed a growing concern that Hong Kong's freedoms, guaranteed under the framework of "one country, two systems,quot; that govern the transition from the territory of the British government to the Chinese in 1997, were being undermined; An opinion reinforced by the slow response of the Hong Kong government to public anger over the extradition bill and its dependence on the police to address the riots.

That outrage has increased since the new viral outbreak, with Hong Kong residents complaining about the inability of officials to prepare for a prolonged epidemic and ensure adequate medical supplies. Last week, public hospital employees went on strike to try to force authorities to close all border crossings with the continent.

The staff of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority went on strike this month to demand that the government close all borders with the continent to contain the coronavirus (Jerome Favre / EPA)

Some observers say that the coronavirus outbreak has opened a new front in the campaign against the perception of interference from the continent in Hong Kong's internal affairs.

"The outbreak occurs just when protesters have moved from mass mobilization to everyday resistance," said Edmund Cheng, a political scientist at the City University of Hong Kong who specializes in social movements. "By condemning the government for not protecting the welfare of the public, they believe they need to act."

Renewed anxieties

Despite the clamor to completely seal the border, two crossings remain open, although visitors to the continent must now go through a 14-day quarantine.

The pressure to close the borders not only reflects the fear of a new and unknown infection, but is also rooted in long-term tensions between the people of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland after the rise of tourism and migration from the mainland Following 1997 deliver.

In the summer of 2003, a few months after the SARS epidemic had affected Hong Kong's economy, Beijing relaxed visa restrictions allowing hundreds of millions of Chinese tourists to visit and help the recovery of the territory. Under the framework of "one country, two systems,quot;, Hong Kong maintains border controls, but Beijing handles the issuance of visas.

The visa scheme soon expanded to cover 49 cities on the continent, attracting 51 million tourists in 2018, representing four out of five visitors to Hong Kong. By 2018, the city, which has a population of 7.5 million, had a higher proportion of visitors to residents than even New York City, according to the Peterson Institute in Washington, DC.

The tourism boom contributed between 2 and 4 percent of the city's GDP, but sowed anger and frustration. in a densely populated city proud of its Cantonese language and identity. The visitors of the continent speak mainly Mandarin Chinese.

Visitors were attacked as "lobsters," infamously in a 2012 newspaper ad, and they were blamed for increasing overcrowding and other social ills.

The people of Hong Kong came to resent the parallel merchants of mainland China who took advantage of multiple-entry visas to buy products in Hong Kong to sell with profits in the country (File: Bobby Yip / Reuters)

Over the years, food security scandals in the continent, including the contaminated baby formula, milk and pork, boosted a parallel handicraft industry, with people across the border in Shenzhen taking advantage of a multiple entry visa policy to buy supplies in Hong Kong and sell them on the mainland for profit. Tensions increased when residents of Hong Kong's border neighborhoods blamed the mainland's buyers for raising the price of basic necessities.

By 2015, when the Chinese government halted the expanding visa plan and the limited visits of Shenzhen residents, the issue had become fodder for nativists who promised to "defend,quot; Hong Kong.

"(For the people of Hong Kong), the lack of autonomy of our government is no longer simply a political problem, but also a public health problem," said Lee Siu Yau, who studies immigration policy and identity in the Hong Kong University of Education..

"You can draw a straight line from the issue of immigration to the current scandal to keep some of the border crossings open."

The virus does not discriminate

These days, while the "schadenfreude,quot; on balloon infections and rising casualties on the continent dominate the online forums where protesters used to develop strategies, few worried about noticing that it was the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, the one that produced a protest in Hong Kong Leader who now turns six years behind bars.

Edward Leung, founder of one of the nativist political parties, coined "Retake Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times," the protest slogan that has come to define the current movement. On his own, Leung left his native Wuhan as a baby with his family a few years after the repression of Tiananmen Square. in 1989.

Since the delivery, there has been increasing friction between the people of Hong Kong and the mainland Chinese (Kin Cheung / AP Photo

According to some estimates, about 1-1.5 million Hong Kong residents are recent continental migrants. In total, about 40 percent of the territory's population was born elsewhere, overwhelmingly in mainland China.

Another student leader, Nathan Law, was born in Shenzhen who was invited to represent Hong Kong protesters in the State of the Union speech by US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

With the outbreak of coronavirus adding the feeling that the continent is the source of Hong Kong's problems, some in the territory see the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people as one and the same and accuse all the Chinese of the continent of be complicit in opposing the protesters in Hong Kong. That includes the complaining doctor who died last week from the infection.

When the news of his death leaked late Thursday night, the words of grief were soon stifled by cynical comments and an absolute condemnation. To present their case, some users of social networks unearthed the private publications of the doctor in support of the Hong Kong police; A force painted as the enemy by protesters.

But when Li, the teacher, denounced the discrimination and pointed out how ineffective and wrong it would be as a "protective,quot; measure, she said she was attacked in a barrage of nasty comments on Facebook.

"It seems that in order to maintain the momentum of the movement, it must now be fueled by hate and xenophobia," Li said. "It's a real shame."