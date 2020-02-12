In Delhi, policies in favor of the poor in Kejriwal shock voters | News

New Delhi, India – Rajesh Kumar, a 50-year-old real estate merchant in the Indian capital, says that although he voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national elections held just nine months ago, he chose his arch-rival Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi party of Kejriwal (Common Man Party or AAP) on Tuesday recorded an impressive victory in New Delhi by winning 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, halting Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in eight seats.

For AAP, a upstart political party formed in 2012, the victory gave its chief Kejriwal, 51, his third consecutive term as prime minister of the capital.

"Delhi residents, I love you," Kejriwal said as he addressed the AAP workers at the party headquarters amid loud applause from his supporters.

AAP supporters dance outside the party headquarters in New Delhi (Yawar Nazir / Getty Images)

& # 39; Kejriwal in Delhi, Modi in the center & # 39;

Many voters in New Delhi told Al Jazeera that they like the agreement to have the Hindu nationalist Modi as their prime minister in the center, and a politician "in favor of the poor,quot; in the city government.

"During the national elections, we chose Modi and his BJP, but we want Kejriwal to work for us locally. He has done a great job and that's why we voted for him," said Kumar, who lives in neighborhoods in southern Delhi.

"We benefit from policies in favor of the people of Kejriwal: subsidized electricity, water and the free bus service for women," he said.

The AAP increased its participation in the vote to an impressive 53 percent from 18 percent in the 2019 general elections that saw Modi's BJP win by a landslide.

AAP's focus on development issues during its campaign seems to have been well received by city voters.

The BJP, accused of carrying out one of the most polarizing electoral campaigns in India, also managed He gets almost 40 percent of the votes but cannot translate them into seats.

Similarly, Vijanderi, a 45-year-old housewife, said she voted for the Modi BJP in 2019, but on Saturday she preferred to choose AAP because "it works for the poor."

"The AAP represents problems that concern us, whether it is medical care or improving the condition of government-run schools in Delhi," he said.

Many said that Kejriwal and other leaders of the AAP are easily accessible to them and solve their problems.

"If we approach him (Kejriwal) or his leaders, even during the night hours, they will hear our problem, but that is not the case with the leaders of the BJP or the Congress," said Vijanderi.

& # 39; People voted for gifts & # 39;

However, many BJP supporters believe that AAP courted voters in New Delhi by offering what they called "gifts."

"People became greedy and voted for AAP after the party announced gifts," said Kunwar Pal, 55, who makes a living with an autorickshaw.

"Kejriwal wants to make everything free. He wants to give people electricity, water and free bus service. But how would the country work if we do everything for free?" I ask.

Political analysts also said that the development work carried out by AAP in recent years and its populist initiatives helped him win the public mandate.

"The AAP government has met certain segments, such as subsidized electricity and water supply, improving the condition of public schools and health clinics." said Rahul Verma, a member of the Policy Research Center.

"There is a positive perception of the government's performance and that is why despite the fact that some of these people who voted for Prime Minister Modi during the 2019 national elections, preferred AAP in the state elections."

A girl dressed as Arvind Kejriwal cries when she is raised by supporters of the AAP at the party headquarters (Manish Swarup / AP)

BJP divisive campaign rejected

Kamlesh Kumari, 48, from the Saket area of ​​southern Delhi, told Al Jazeera that people rejected the BJP for what they called "Hindu-Muslim politics," referring to the party's complacency to his Central Hindu base when raising polarization problems.

"BJP did everything possible to solve a problem of Shaheen Bagh and play Hindu-Muslim politics, but he could not win the elections. If they had focused on real problems, maybe they could have won more seats," he said.

Shaheen Bagh is a working-class Muslim neighborhood in New Delhi where women have been sitting against India's new citizenship law for almost two months.

The protest site has become the epicenter of the nationwide protests, in which nearly 30 people have been killed since the controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) was passed on December 11.

Mohammad Alam, 30, sells mobile accessories near a subway station in southern Delhi. He said Tuesday's election verdict was a "response for those who want to win elections on hate and divisive politics."

"This is the beginning of a new India. People are becoming alert and do not want to cast their vote on Hindu-Muslim issues but on development and employment. Those who work for the public will be voted to power," he said.

The analyst Verma, however, said he would not consider the result of the survey as a rejection of the ideological board of BJP.

"Even among AAP voters, there would be support for the BJP ideology. Therefore, this vote is a positive appreciation for the work done by AAP in the state, but not a rejection of the BJP or PM Modi policy," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, director of the Center for the Study of Development Studies, told Al Jazeera that Indian voters make a distinction between the state and national elections.

But he argued that the polarized BJP campaign was not counterproductive. "The percentage of BJP votes increased. This is only due to its polarized campaign," he said.

But AAP spokesman Ankit Lal said his party's victory shows that people will face anyone who wants to "divide our society and our country."

"We believe that this is an emphatic victory for us and recognition of the work we have done in various sectors, especially in education and medical care in Delhi," Lal told Al Jazeera.

"But it was the BJP who did everything about CAA and NRC."

Despite repeated attempts, Al Jazeera was unable to contact a BJP spokesperson for comment.