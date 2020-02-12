Illinois loses the basketball game, top scorer Ayo Dosunmu in a matter of seconds

No. 22 Illinois entered Tuesday's clash with Michigan State after losing consecutive games against opponents classified by unique digits. However, after following the Spartans for 17 at halftime, he seemed prepared to turn a corner.

The Fighting Illini roared to take a 69-68 lead in the final seconds of regulation at its home floor. They needed one more defensive stop to ensure victory.

It was then that a series of disastrous events hit the hosts.

First, Illinois allowed a recovery dump with that gave Michigan State a one-point lead with 6.6 seconds left. Then, top scorer Ayo Dosunmu suffered a leg injury that was scary when he tried to ring the bell at the other end. He remained on the floor in pain when time expired and the handshake line began.

Dosunmu was finally helped out of the floor by team personnel, without putting weight on his left leg. Few details about the severity of the injury were available immediately after the contest.

Dosunmu, a 6-5 sophomore, is the Illinois engine, averaging almost 16 points per game this season. He scored 17 in the loss to the Spartans to go along with nine rebounds.