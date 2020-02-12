"I want Ananya to achieve everything I couldn't." – Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday is an actor who has been in the industry for decades. Despite being in the industry for years and playing various roles, he feels he made too many mistakes as an actor. However, he is happy to see his daughter, Ananya's career evolving well. In a recent interview, Chunky was a compliment to his daughter. The actor said he is very happy to see Ananya make a name for herself in The industry in such a short time. He hopes that his daughter will fulfill his dreams and achieve things that he could not as an actor.

Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for her next Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. You will also see her in the next Shakun Batra movie, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Well, since Ananya is professionally associated with such large projects, it's a feeling of pride for Dad, Chunky Panday.

%MINIFYHTML50a2e62dacf19e8ed86b6165820dd45a13% %MINIFYHTML50a2e62dacf19e8ed86b6165820dd45a14%