Human rights groups criticize Trump's attacks on jurisdictions & # 39; sanctuary & # 39; | News

Civil rights groups and immigration advocates criticized the Trump administration after it filed a series of lawsuits and issued measures against state and local governments that have enacted "sanctuary,quot; policies.

The last announcements from the administration of President Donald Trump arrived on Monday when U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that the Department of Justice was suing the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, for immigration policies that offer protection to undocumented immigrants.

"When we talk about sanctuary cities, we talk about policies designed to allow foreign criminals to escape," Barr said in a statement.

"These policies do not refer to people who came to our country illegally, but have been peaceful and productive members of society. Their express purpose is to house foreigners who have already been arrested by local authorities for other crimes. This is not legal. nor sensible "he added.

But rights groups say sanctuary policies protect the rights of immigrants and make communities safer. They also say that the Trump administration's retaliatory measures are legally problematic and aim to attract their conservative base.

Attorney General William Barr saluting after speaking at the Winter Legislative and Technological Conference of the National Sheriffs Association in Washington, DC (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)

"This is only the last chapter of a long history of failures of the Department of Justice (DOJ). The Department of Justice has already repeatedly lost its efforts to punish states and cities for exercising the options that the Constitution guarantees them." said Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrant Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, told Al Jazeera in a statement sent via email.

"The states and cities have refused to act as ICE (Customs Immigration and Customs Enforcement) minions, deciding instead to make their entire communities safer," Jadwat said.

Grace Meng, principal immigration researcher at Human Rights Watch, said the Trump administration's measure will only exacerbate an atmosphere of fear already existing among immigrant communities, fueled by the president's rhetoric and previous policies.

"The basic premise of the Trump administration is its xenophobic vision of immigrants, foreigners, and its efforts to argue that any problem facing society has been raised from abroad, rather than addressing that there are really complex causes that must be addressed. in a meaningful way, "said Meng.

& # 39; Safe place to live together & # 39;

So-called "sanctuary,quot; jurisdictions often limit the amount of information that can be shared between local law enforcement authorities and federal immigration authorities.

Hundreds of jurisdictions at the state, county and city levels have enacted laws and regulations that offer some protections to undocumented immigrants or limit cooperation with federal officials.

New Jersey prohibits state and local law enforcement from sharing information about undocumented inmates. King County in Washington State prohibits the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from using its international airport for deportation flights. New York passed a law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and limits federal immigration authorities' access to motor vehicle records.

Protesters holding signs outside a court in San Francisco after a federal appeals court gave the Trump administration a rare legal victory in its efforts to take strong action against sanctuary cities (File: Haven Daley / AP Photo)

Meng said that while sanctuary policies vary by city and state, they are based on the feeling that "we cannot separate immigrants into the community,quot; and the reason that undocumented immigrants threaten public safety is "completely false. "

"It comes from the recognition that the community cannot be safe unless immigrants in the community, both documented and undocumented, feel comfortable going to the police when they witness a crime or are victims of a crime," Meng told Al Jazeera. "We are all in this effort to create a safe place to live together."

Observers say Trump, who has taken an offensive against immigration as a centerpiece of his presidency, has been trying to retaliate against sanctuary cities since taking office and the latest movements of his administration point to his base before the November 3 elections that will continue Be tough on the subject.

In his speech on the state of the Union earlier this month, Trump criticized the sanctuary cities, falsely claiming these jurisdictions "local officials order the police to release dangerous foreign criminals to take advantage of the public, instead of handing them over to ICE to be safely removed. "

The data shows that cities and towns with sanctuary policies do not have higher crime rates compared to jurisdictions that do not belong to the sanctuary, according to the Center for American Progress, a group of liberal experts.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, listens during a round table with members of the police about the sanctuary cities at the White House in Washington, USA. UU. (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

Despite other investigations with similar results, Trump often cites individual cases in which an undocumented immigrant commits a crime as a justification for administration measures against sanctuary cities.

Alex Nowrasteh, director of immigration studies at the Center for Freedom and Global Prosperity of the Cato Institute, said the Trump administration has been contributing to the dissemination of misinformation about sanctuary laws.

"It's not a card to get out of jail," Nowrasteh told Al Jazeera.

"When undocumented immigrants commit crimes, they will still be handed over to ICE and deported," he said.

Nowrasteh added that Trump's efforts have little chance of succeeding in court, where previous measures have been blocked.

"Legally, it will be difficult for the Trump administration to prevail over this, but it will make cities, towns and states fight hard to maintain their policy," Nowrasteh said.

Matthew Albence, right, interim director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. UU., During a press conference that blames the & # 39; sanctuary policies & # 39; from New York City for the sexual assault and murder of a 92-year-old woman (Jim Mustian / AP Photo)

New York sued the Trump administration this week for a rule that prevents hundreds of thousands of residents from enrolling in federal programs that help reduce airport wait times.

When issuing the rule, the administration cited the so-called "Green Light,quot; state law, which allows undocumented people to apply for driver's licenses.

The state called the ban a "punitive measure aimed at forcing New York to change its policies."

Officials in the state of New Jersey were equally challenging after Barr's announcement on Monday.

"Once again, the Trump Administration is sacrificing public safety for political convenience," New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.

"Fortunately, nothing about today's demand changes our work in the field," he added. "While the president stands out, we are focused on protecting the nine million residents of New Jersey."