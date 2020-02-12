Huddsf & # 39; ld 0 – 3 Cardiff

%MINIFYHTMLf0932d0cd9f3c9b9b3417c0d035bdbc111% %MINIFYHTMLf0932d0cd9f3c9b9b3417c0d035bdbc112%

Cardiff gave his tiebreaker in the Sky Bet Championship with the hope of a welcome push in the right direction with an excellent 3-0 victory as a visitor in Huddersfield, threatened by the descent.

The first half goals of Josh Murphy and Will Vaulks did most of the damage when the Bluebirds shined at John Smith's stadium and climbed two places in the standings to keep up in the first group.

And Callum Paterson got a third minute of 69 minutes to put the competition out of reach since the safe side of Neil Harris extended his impressive career in the league to only one defeat of his last 11 games.

Midfielder Murphy struck at home in the 28th minute with a sweet blow to his fourth goal in five games throughout the competition.

Image:

Callum Paterson celebrates Cardiff's third goal



And then, five minutes later, midfielder Vaulks flew home from a corner while the Terriers, shocked by the projectile, had a lot of work to do.

It was the second goal of the season of Wales' international midfielder, Vaulks, that gave visitors a break.

And despite the best efforts of the Terriers after the break, it was Paterson who secured three welcome points in an excellent victory on his trips for the Welsh.

Game creator Juninho Bacuna crashed wide in the second minute and shortly after Elias Kachunga was shot when the hosts started on purpose.

Kachunga threw a beautiful splintered cross in the 20th minute, but Bacuna headed straight to Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

The former Huddersfield archer produced a magnificent salvation at his nearby post to block Bacuna's powerful impulse.

But it was the visitors who took the lead against the race with their first attack of the match.

The Bluebirds beat the offside trap, Lee Tomlin's pass freed Murphy and shot the attacker Jonas Lossl for his first goal in the league for just over five months.

French striker Steve Mounie hit wide with a half volley while the home team sought to return to the levels.

However, the hosts were hit with a suction blow when Vaulks doubled the visitors' advantage with an unstoppable volley of the right foot.

The bad defense allowed the midfielder to run to the corner of Marlon Pack and shoot magnificently in the lower left corner.

Tomlin should have put the competition out of reach six minutes before the break, but midfielder Lewis O & # 39; Brien ran back to make an excellent last-hole tackle to avoid danger.

Albert Adomah tried his luck from a distance and Everton lent Lossl a meal of the save, without convincing him to pat it around a corner.

Bacuna had a completely deflected shot just before the break, but Huddersfield was at sea since they failed to pay his domain early in possession.

O & # 39; Brien had a shot blocked at the edge of the box when Danny Cowley's charges began brilliantly after the resumption.

The Arsenal lender, Emile Smith Rowe, annoyed himself, but shot the Bluebirds archer directly, Smithies, as the home team remained frustrated in front of the goal.

Cowley made a double change by introducing striker Fraizer Campbell and the Andy King loan, but the Terriers could not take a break.

And immediately, referee Darren England rejected a great penalty after King's shot hit Curtis Nelson's right hand in the Bluebirds area.

But the Scottish striker Paterson remained calm after Junior Hoilett and Tomlin were blocked efforts to shoot home for their fourth goal in their last five games.

What the managers said …

Huddersfield & # 39; s Danny Cowley: "Without a doubt, it is a disappointing result. I thought we had good control until the 24th minute, and then they scored with their first two touches in our box. Finally, football games are won in both boxes."

"We played some decent things in the middle third, but we had too many players approaching the ball and we didn't stretch the game enough. We shouldn't have a 70 percent possession and lose 3-0. The challenge was never easy, there will always be bumps along the way. And I don't like being intimidated, we are proud and also our followers. We need to do better. "

Cardiff & # 39; s Neil Harris: "I thought it was a very good performance away from home. You can see that the union in the group is outstanding and once we move forward, we were a real threat in the counterattack. We have to find different ways to win sometimes and today we are They were good at the counterattack.

"I have talked about converting the draws into victories and we have done it against Luton and again tonight. We are in a good position, but you have to keep doing it at this level. We have the opportunity of the play-offs but it is just about winning games We had a busy window and the group is really focused and happy. There is a very good feeling about the place and we need to continue with that. "