Huawei: Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada dwindling: Survey – Latest news

Opposition to Huawei's telecommunications team that is deploying on fifth-generation wireless networks in Canada is declining, the latest polls showed on Tuesday. Washington warned against allowing the Chinese tech giant to supply critical parts of the 5G infrastructure for national security reasons.

But, according to the Angus Reid Institute, only 56 percent of Canadians would support a ban, compared with 69 percent at the end of 2019. Ottawa, amid a diplomatic dispute with Beijing on other issues, has not yet announced. a decision.

According to reports, Canada's electronic espionage and espionage agencies are divided on the issue, while Globe and Mail said Monday that military leaders are in favor of a ban.

In recent weeks, Britain and the EU established rules that allow a limited 5G role for Huawei, but failed to prevent the company from new communications networks designed for almost instantaneous data transfers.

The US government considers Huawei a potential security threat due to the background of its founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer.

Concern increased as Huawei became the world leader in telecommunications network equipment and one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, and after the passage of a 2017 Beijing law that forced Chinese companies to help government in matters of national security.

Huawei has dismissed the security accusations and says that Washington has not provided evidence.



The United States has said that the possibility of China using its commercial presence to spy on its allies, or even close a network, could force Washington to stop sharing intelligence information with its partners.

Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States are members of the Five Eyes intelligence exchange group.

Meanwhile, Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, Ren's daughter, is fighting Canada's extradition to the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy linked to US sanctions.

His arrest for an American order during a flight stopover in Vancouver in December 2018 agitated relations between Canada and China.

Nine days later, in apparent reprisal, Beijing arrested two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, and blocked Canadian agricultural shipments.