How Rick George, CU Buffs plans to pick up parts after Mel Tucker's departure

Matilda Coleman
BOULDER: surrounded by sad looks and burned earth, Rick George put on the bravest face he could.

"The way we continue the trajectory in which we are going is that we have to bring good people," CU Buffs athletic director said Wednesday when his former soccer coach, Mel Tucker, was taken by plane to Michigan. State.

"We have to give them the resources they need to succeed. I think we are doing it."

Of course, in Power 5 football, the "successful,quot; resource bar, the price of doing business, continues to rise.

Tucker reportedly received a six-year contract from the Spartans, plunged into the brutal Big Ten East and younger brother of Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, for an average value of $ 5.5 million per season.

Tucker earned $ 2.4 million with the Buffs in 2019, his first and only campaign in black and gold. His predecessor, Mike MacIntyre, had received an extension from George for an average value of $ 3.25 million a year.

Under the radar, but not least, was the fact that the CU salary fund for assistant coaches in 2019 – $ 3.16 million – ranked higher than just two other public Pac-12 programs: Arizona ($ 2.99 million) and Oregon State ($ 3.10 million). Among the 13 public institutions in Big Ten, Tucker's new playground, that $ 3.16 million figure surpassed only Minnesota ($ 3,055 million) and Penn State ($ 693,503).

"We will do what we have to do in that regard," George said of the Power 5 arms race. "It's not all about money. Again, we want someone who wants to be here, who shares the same commitment (and) passion as me. And I will work hard over the next few weeks to find the right person for the job. "

Of all the uncomfortable seats in the Champions Center following Tucker's surprising departure from the Buffs after only 14 months at work, it was George who was the most painful. He and Tucker had spent most of the last weekend together in California, meeting with CU donors, spreading the gospel and running the hat.

"(Tucker) and I have a very strong relationship," said George. “We had a conversation on Saturday about his commitment to Colorado and I felt comfortable with that. I believe what Mel told me and I think we had a shared vision of where we wanted this program. "

But what they didn't have, in retrospect, were shared business interests.

Tucker confirmed during a press conference Wednesday night in East Lansing, Mich., That the Spartans, who faced their own vacant surprise when soccer coach Mark Dantonio resigned on February 4, "showed interest,quot; at the end of the last week.

"I was also interested," Tucker continued. "Strong interest. Very strong interest.

