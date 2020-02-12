How Rick George, CU Buffs plans to pick up parts after Mel Tucker's departure

%MINIFYHTMLd259bc131df89b5bd6cd48f4d883427c11% %MINIFYHTMLd259bc131df89b5bd6cd48f4d883427c12%

BOULDER: surrounded by sad looks and burned earth, Rick George put on the bravest face he could.

"The way we continue the trajectory in which we are going is that we have to bring good people," CU Buffs athletic director said Wednesday when his former soccer coach, Mel Tucker, was taken by plane to Michigan. State.

"We have to give them the resources they need to succeed. I think we are doing it."

Of course, in Power 5 football, the "successful,quot; resource bar, the price of doing business, continues to rise.

Tucker reportedly received a six-year contract from the Spartans, plunged into the brutal Big Ten East and younger brother of Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, for an average value of $ 5.5 million per season.

Tucker earned $ 2.4 million with the Buffs in 2019, his first and only campaign in black and gold. His predecessor, Mike MacIntyre, had received an extension from George for an average value of $ 3.25 million a year.

Under the radar, but not least, was the fact that the CU salary fund for assistant coaches in 2019 – $ 3.16 million – ranked higher than just two other public Pac-12 programs: Arizona ($ 2.99 million) and Oregon State ($ 3.10 million). Among the 13 public institutions in Big Ten, Tucker's new playground, that $ 3.16 million figure surpassed only Minnesota ($ 3,055 million) and Penn State ($ 693,503).

"We will do what we have to do in that regard," George said of the Power 5 arms race. "It's not all about money. Again, we want someone who wants to be here, who shares the same commitment (and) passion as me. And I will work hard over the next few weeks to find the right person for the job. "

Of all the uncomfortable seats in the Champions Center following Tucker's surprising departure from the Buffs after only 14 months at work, it was George who was the most painful. He and Tucker had spent most of the last weekend together in California, meeting with CU donors, spreading the gospel and running the hat.

"(Tucker) and I have a very strong relationship," said George. “We had a conversation on Saturday about his commitment to Colorado and I felt comfortable with that. I believe what Mel told me and I think we had a shared vision of where we wanted this program. "

But what they didn't have, in retrospect, were shared business interests.

Tucker confirmed during a press conference Wednesday night in East Lansing, Mich., That the Spartans, who faced their own vacant surprise when soccer coach Mark Dantonio resigned on February 4, "showed interest,quot; at the end of the last week.

"I was also interested," Tucker continued. "Strong interest. Very strong interest.

Flight records showed that Michigan state athletic director Bill Beekman landed on a private plane in Adams Country on Friday morning and departed from there to northern California early that afternoon. On Friday night, Tucker was revealed as a candidate to replace Dantonio with the Detroit Free Press, and after the jaws of Buffs fans fell collectively, Tucker issued a statement via Twitter on Saturday noon that he was "committed,quot; to the construction of the CU program.

What he didn't say, in hindsight, was the word "no."

When Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, two alleged favorites for the job, both went to Michigan state officials and returned to Tucker on Monday with another, supposedly sweetened, offer on the table .

While Tucker made a series of radio appearances around Denver on Tuesday in which he offered repeated, albeit vague, statements from his statement on Saturday, he was apparently simultaneously weighing new contractual figures from the Spartans.

"Ultimately, sometime late (Tuesday) at night, it was obvious to me that I needed to be (in the state of Michigan)," Tucker said. "Leaving Colorado was probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my career. In my life, really.

The road ahead for George, now accused of finding the third CU soccer coach in a span of about 15 months, seems no less daunting.

Despite the start of spring practice on March 16 and the promotion of CU assistant Darin Chiaverini to interim head coach, the veteran administrator said he did not have a firm calendar in mind, nor did he feel the pressure to hasten the search. a replacement.

George said the quest for Tucker's permanent replacement would be in charge of him and Lance Carl, CU's associate athletic director for business development.

"This is a destination (job) in Colorado," said George. “This is where we believe that people can establish their roots. It is an amazing community. It is a great state. And we play in an excellent conference. And, you know, we have to get the right person here who is committed to the same things as me and my staff. "