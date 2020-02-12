How long will the outbreak of Covid-19 last? How can you stay protected? The | China news

%MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c511% %MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c512%

A new coronavirus that emerged in China killed more than 1,000 people, infected more than 45,000 and spread to two dozen countries, which led the United Nations health agency to declare the pathogen as the "public enemy number one,quot;.

All but two deaths and 99 percent of infections have been reported in mainland China, but Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Tuesday that the outbreak "poses a very serious threat." For the rest of the population. world, especially countries with weaker health systems.

%MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c513% %MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c514%

This is what you need to know about how the virus spreads and how it can be protected.

How is the new coronavirus spreading?

%MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c515% %MINIFYHTML72ccc6ec52881371dd1b4036fb5f34c516%

It is believed that the new coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, jumped a human from an animal host yet to be identified. Similar to other coronaviruses, such as those that cause the common cold and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), the new virus It causes respiratory disease.

It can be transmitted from person to person and is transmitted mainly through contact with an infected person through respiratory droplets generated when a person coughs or sneezes.

It can also be transmitted through drops of saliva and runny nose.

People can also become infected through contaminated surfaces. But the virus weakens significantly when exposed to air, with preliminary information suggesting that it can survive a few hours or more on surfaces.

An infected person takes five to six days to show symptoms, but the incubation period can last up to two weeks.

How contagious is the new virus?

According to current estimates, scientists say the new virus has a reproductive value of between 2.24 and 3.58, which means that an infected person could transmit the pathogen to between two and four people. To contain the outbreak, that value must be reduced to less than 1.

To limit the spread of the virus, China placed the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, under a virtual blockade. He has also done the same with the surrounding cities. The country's national health agency said it is tracking nearly half a million people who have had close contact with infected people and is medically watching another 185,000.

The WHO says that most infected people who have symptoms are causing the virus to spread, but some reports indicate that some of the infected people can transmit the virus before showing significant symptoms.

Some experts say that this could complicate efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

"One of the key points (containing Covid-19) will be if we can use this approach to isolate and track contact cases effectively. That works very well for SARS because there was not much transmission without symptoms," Adam said. Kuscharski, epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"We still have to determine how much transmission is (asymptomatic) and if it is enough to make something like contact tracking very difficult to succeed."

Confused about the coronavirus? The | Start here (7:15)

The vast majority of cases are mild and the most common symptoms are dry cough, fever and fatigue. But in more severe cases, the disease can cause pneumonia and, more rarely, multiple organ failure and death.

"(The virus) looks like other infections and, of course, it is dangerous for a new emerging pathogen because you basically can't know immediately what it is being treated for," said David Al, a virologist at the University of St hospitals. Georges in London. Jazeera

"Most people do not have that complicated pneumonic image, they have more respiratory characteristics that by themselves will not be able to identify quickly if you are looking for this virus."

Read more about what coronavirus does to your body if it becomes infected here.

How long will the outbreak last?

On Wednesday, China's national health agency reported a decrease in the number of new cases for the second consecutive day in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, raising hopes that the outbreak may reach its point maximum later in February. Outside of Hubei, the number of new patients has decreased over the past week.

Zhong Nanshan, China's leading medical expert in the coronavirus, told Reuters news agency on Tuesday that he expected the epidemic to end in April.

But some experts warn that the estimate may be too optimistic.

"There is certainly some evidence that the Chinese part of the outbreak both within Hubei province and in other areas within China could be in decline," said Paul Hunter, a professor at the Norwich School of Medicine.

He added: "The SARS outbreak burned in eight months, but this seems to be much more infectious than SARS, and despite the encouraging trends in the last four or five days, I would personally be surprised if (it ends) in the current year." .

The SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003 infected about 8,000 people and killed nearly 800.

Researchers intensify efforts to develop the coronavirus vaccine (2:04)

How can you protect yourself?

Scientists around the world are competing to develop a vaccine, but WHO says an effective candidate is at least 18 months away. Researchers are also examining the use of antivirals as a treatment.

"The development of vaccines and therapies is an important part of the research agenda. But it is not just a part," said Tedros, head of WHO. "It will take time to develop, but in the meantime, we are not helpless. There are many basic public health interventions that are available now and that can prevent infections now."

According to the WHO, the most effective way to limit the infection is to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based disinfectant, and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

WHO also suggests avoiding close contact with sick people and seeking early medical attention if you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Do the masks help?

The fear of the virus outbreak has triggered a worldwide fever from protective masks, with shops and pharmacies in many countries selling facial masks.

WHO has called for "rational use,quot; of medical masks with Michael Ryan, the agency's executive director of emergencies, warning: "Masks do not necessarily protect you, but they do, if you have the disease, prevent you from giving it to nobody else,quot;. ".

The WHO said that the storage of surgical facial masks and protective suits is running out of stock for first-line health care workers and those who are already sick, and recommends that healthy people only wear protective masks when caring for a suspected person of carrying the virus.

Those who wear masks should follow the safety guidelines to ensure their effectiveness, disinfecting the hands before and after use, and making sure there are no spaces between the face and the mask.

Single-use masks should be discarded once they are wet. They should be placed in a sealed container and not reused.