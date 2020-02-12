How Kobe Bryant's death inspired Amber Rose to get a tattoo on her face

Amber rose He is not letting the enemies reach her.

The 36-year-old star recently presented her facial tattoo on Instagram, which pays tribute to her two children, Sebastian Thomaz Y Slash Edwards.

The words "Bash Slash,quot; are written on his forehead, and although Muva loved his new ink, some quickly criticized him.

However, in Rose's style, she applauded the people who left their negative comments.

"For the people who tell me that I'm too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they thought I'm ugly and lied to me Lol," he said.

Adding: "Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly, so anyway the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life, muva."

That motto could not be more true.

During an appearance on Fox Soul TV On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old model shared those same feelings. She opened up on what inspired her to finally get the face tattoo she had been waiting for for quite some time.