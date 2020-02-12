How Kobe Bryant's death inspired Amber Rose to get a tattoo on her face

Amber rose He is not letting the enemies reach her.
The 36-year-old star recently presented her facial tattoo on Instagram, which pays tribute to her two children, Sebastian Thomaz Y Slash Edwards.
The words "Bash Slash,quot; are written on his forehead, and although Muva loved his new ink, some quickly criticized him.
However, in Rose's style, she applauded the people who left their negative comments.
"For the people who tell me that I'm too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they thought I'm ugly and lied to me Lol," he said.
Adding: "Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly, so anyway the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life, muva."
That motto could not be more true.
During an appearance on Fox Soul TV On Wednesday night, the 36-year-old model shared those same feelings. She opened up on what inspired her to finally get the face tattoo she had been waiting for for quite some time.
"I have to be honest, and I don't want this to sound cheesy, but then Kobe (Bryant) died, made me reflect on my life, "Rose shared in Fox Soul TV.
He noted that Kobe's death was not the only reason why the tattoo was done, but, as he put it, it was also "something like that."
"I thought about my dad and my dad had cancer when he was 40 years old, he went through remission and now it's fine, but he almost died," he continued. "And I'm 36 years old … I've been waiting for this tattoo for a long time … life is very short, just do it. Just live your best life without regrets."
She added: "This is how I felt, and I am happy to have done it."
Despite having some enemies about the new ink, Rose revealed that her biggest supporter was her boyfriend, Alexander "AE,quot; Edwards, with whom he received a baby last October.
"(Alexander) encouraged him," he said about him cheering her on. "He was like, & # 39; baby, take it! You have to get it! & # 39;"
As for the enemies that keep commenting on his tattoo on his face … Rose has a message for them.
"I have gone through a scrutiny worse than the tattoo. I sleep like a baby every night," he said. "I don't even worry."