How effective are the masks? – Up News Info

Since the Coronavirus Novel in international headlines, stores in all Twin Cities have been sold without facial masks.

"We ask our suppliers and now they are sold out," says John Hoeschen, owner of St. Paul Corner Drug. He says that the last time a run in masks occurred was the 2009 H1N1 outbreak. Before that, it was the 2003 SARS virus.

"I don't mean to panic, but they worry because it's something new," says Hoeschen. "We have also received people who have sent products abroad to send to relatives living in China."

So, that has viewers like Kathy de Blaine who want to know: How effective are these masks?

"It's better than doing nothing," says Dr. Mark Schleiss, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota. "But, a regular surgical mask will only give a small percentage of minimal benefit."

He says there are two types of masks. First, surgical masks that are sold in pharmacies and that are commonly delivered to sick patients in hospitals. According to the CDC, those masks provide protection against large drops that come from sneezing or coughing, but not smaller particles in the air.

Doctors and nurses wear those masks in the hospital primarily to protect patients, according to Julie Curti, a registered nurse at Hennepin Healthcare.

The other type of masks is an N-95 respirator, which can protect against exposure to smaller particles. These masks have special filters, require training, are adapted to specific people and are generally reserved for health workers.

3M, based in Minnesota, says it is increasing its production of these respirators because global demand is exceeding supply.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there is no reason for healthy people to wear facial masks to prevent disease, especially with the new 2019 coronavirus.

"The relative risk to the public is very low," says Jacy Walters of the Minnesota Department of Health. "We don't recommend masks for other respiratory viruses, so there really is no need to start doing it now."

In health care settings, the CDC recommends that patients suspected of coughing flu wear a surgical mask. Health workers within six feet of them must also use one.

But, outside of healthcare settings, CDC does not recommend masks, saying "they cannot effectively limit transmission." Masks are suggested if someone with influenza is coughing and in a limited public space.

"Our basic orientation is if you're sick: stay home, be sure to wash your hands, cover your cough and get a flu shot," says Walters.