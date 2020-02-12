How Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan became the best Wrestling tag team

As with almost everything else in Brie BellaLife began in the ring.

About two years in the WWE career, she was charting with her twin sister Nikki Bella, the former San Diego soccer player was placed in a narrative with a prominent partner Daniel Bryan, the one with the catchy "Yes!" Royal Rumble Match song and record. After his victory in a November 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw, she celebrated next to him, the first indication that they were going to be seen as a couple.

%MINIFYHTML17eca26ddf25b124717b884839946dae13% %MINIFYHTML17eca26ddf25b124717b884839946dae14%

"It actually started as a story and then we got along," said the Washington native (born: Bryan Danielson). PW Mania in 2013. "Actually, shortly before our story ended, we started dating together. We started very slowly, but now we have been together for two and a half years."