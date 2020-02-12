How Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan became the best Wrestling tag team

As with almost everything else in Brie BellaLife began in the ring.
About two years in the WWE career, she was charting with her twin sister Nikki Bella, the former San Diego soccer player was placed in a narrative with a prominent partner Daniel Bryan, the one with the catchy "Yes!" Royal Rumble Match song and record. After his victory in a November 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw, she celebrated next to him, the first indication that they were going to be seen as a couple.
"It actually started as a story and then we got along," said the Washington native (born: Bryan Danielson). PW Mania in 2013. "Actually, shortly before our story ended, we started dating together. We started very slowly, but now we have been together for two and a half years."
It is not necessary to run to the finish line when you are on it in the long term.
Because a decade after WWE accidentally played, the couple has cemented the status of their team in the ring, in E! Total fine"The program they film with Brie's sister,quot; and in life.
This April, the couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary just a few months before welcoming their second child, a boy or girl who will undoubtedly have a "B,quot; name as an older sister. Birdie Joe Danielson. (Left at the table of his last round: Branch, Brayden, Brynn and Bridget.) Not to mention a best built friend, with Nikki waiting only a few days after his twin 16 minutes younger.
This is the life they were both imagining when they stood in front of the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, and talked about how comfortable they feel in each other's arms. "I couldn't ask for a better man, best friend, father and husband to spend the rest of my life," Brie shared, his April 2014 vows served as the Total divas End of the second season. "Your humble heart, sense of soul has made me a better person."
And although not half of the Phoenix-based couple ignores the challenges of bringing another small human to the fold, their 10-year romance has already been tested in battle, emerging with the figurative championship belt held high.
"Before we got married, we asked ourselves: & # 39; Can you marry my flaws? & # 39;" said the 36-year-old WWE legend. Health of his winning strategy. "I was hot. He fought depression. And I feel that, because we took that in our marriage, we both knew what we faced and how to deal with it."
As transparent as they were with each other, Brie still saw a new side of Bryan on September 25, 2013 when she knelt and pulled out a 1.5-carat diamond, without conflict and set in the middle of her walk. in Big Sur, California
"I've never seen him so nervous in my life. I've been with him when he went out to WrestleMania and some really great things," he told E! News. "He got very, very nervous and started talking about how long we have been together. He knelt and compared our love. He said he will love me forever as the ocean continues."
His answer, a resounding "Yes! Yes! Yes!", Of course, he became even safer when he saw the rest of the surprise he had fixed. "He flew with all my family and his family and surprised me for an engagement dinner," he shared. "That was probably the most special thing anyone did for me."
And it was precisely the kind of romance she imagined she would have in a life with Bryan.
When asked how he was sure he had found his partner forever, he replied Health It was simply a feeling. "We were dating, and as he got serious, I knew it," he explained. "I was madly in love with him, but I could look beyond that love for the puppies and only know that I would make the happiest wife and the best father. He is the kindest person who has ever walked on this earth, and he treats me like a queen. Even now, there have definitely been times when Bryan and I have had some inconvenience, but because we talk to each other as friends and say no bad things, we solve it.
As they had once predicted, their falls included Bryan's struggle with depression, a struggle that was exacerbated by his decision to retire from wrestling in 2016, a history of concussions that make it seem unlikely that he can return to Get in the ring
Recalling the query once made, Brie never hesitated in his support, even when he told him he could not attend his last WrestleMania match. "I just have to go through this difficult time to make the rest of my life good," he explained to Brie. "Bryan is an incredible capture and that is why I am willing to fight him through all this, because I see the light at the end of the tunnel."
He, in turn, was by his side after his period gave him disappointment after disappointment. "Since I retired from the ring, which was in April, I have been trying to conceive," he shared in an episode of Total divas. "My period has always come on time, it has never had anything abnormal. As I have been testing the period two weeks late, it's a week late, it's three days late, five days late, it's crazy."
However, in the end, the fight made the news they received at the end of 2016 much sweeter. "Now that it's finally real, it fills me with so much happiness," he told E! News. "I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, being the father of our son. I'm very excited for this new chapter in our lives."
Although the couple had about seven years of romance when Birdie arrived in May 2017, their chick consolidated them in a way they could never have imagined.
"Somehow, and I didn't think it was possible, like when I was giving birth it made me love her more," Bryan told E! The news of being stuck next to his wife when his 22-hour job ended in an emergency C-section.
After eight weeks of paternity leave from his role as general manager of SmackDown LIVE, he curled up in his Arizona home, perfected his diaper changing technique and filled with baby twitter.
"My favorite thing is when she smiles and grabs my finger," he told E! News of the time. "He doesn't have six weeks yet, so not long ago. But we can play and I can sing to him. That's my favorite thing."
And as dedicated as he was to his new incorporation, he managed to direct the same attention to his marriage. "I would read a lot about how to be a dad," he explained to E! News. "And one of the things they talk about is that it can be very difficult for a marriage, for a couple, when he had a child. Because there are all these needs he has to take care of. But if he knows it and he knows it comes in and, & # 39; OK, I'm going to put my partner first & # 39; that kind of thing. And it seems that our relationship has been strengthened by that. "
Then, it made sense, after they both returned to the ring, a series of sporadic matches for Brie and a triumphant return of Bryan in 2018 that left him crying, that they would be eager to build on a rock-solid foundation.
"I hope it happens soon," Brie admitted last February, revealing that they were totally focused on baby number two.
Instead, every month brought bad news. "We were trying for eight months and I couldn't get pregnant. I was stressed and it wasn't happening," she shared with Health. "There were a couple of times that I arrived so late and I was sure I was pregnant. Then, my period came and I was bleeding a lot. I think the universe was telling me something, like it's not a good time to have another baby." "
So she let go of the dream, embracing a new life as a devoted mother of someone who somehow manages to juggle a growing empire: she and Nikki share the clothing brand Birdiebee, the beauty product line Nicole + Brizee and The Belle Radici wine label along with its reality. show and podcast: with a daughter that Nikki describes as "very well educated, kind and fun,quot;.
And as before, the moment they stopped looking at their future, everything fell into place.
"I felt in my heart that it was a sign of God, as & # 39; you are good with one & # 39 ;, so we stopped trying," he shared with Persons. Then, while in France, getting acquainted with the family of Nikki's now fiance Artem Chigventsev, "I felt a little bad. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I had a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I thought, & # 39; Oh, s – t! "
Of course, that was nothing compared to the shock she received weeks later when Nikki revealed that she was also waiting, the twins waiting for their cousins only a week and a half apart. "People are going to think it's a joke. We're both shocked," he shared. "People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan for pregnancy!"
However, they can talk about what will come next.
While Brie told E! News that he just wants Birdie to "find his thing,quot;, if that thing turns out to be the new WWE star, that would not be the worst.
"When your child grows up and wants to be who you are, it makes you feel that you did everything right, as if you had left a great impression," he said. "And I think it would be very nice for her suddenly, you know, one day being a superstar and saying," Yes! My mom was Brie Bella, my dad (was) Daniel Bryan. "
Sounds like the beginning of a wonderful story.
