How Amy Klobuchar achieved the big surprise of the New Hampshire primary

%MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde11% %MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde12%

CONCORD, N.H. – Senator Amy Klobuchar knew she could have a chance at the New Hampshire presidential primaries.

%MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde13% %MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde14%

As a fiscally moderate democrat who opposes "Medicare for all,quot; and the free four-year university plans of his liberal rivals, Klobuchar was in tune with the smaller government's inclination of many Democrats in the state. His emphasis on bipartisanship and pragmatism matched the large number of unaffiliated or independent New Hampshire voters who could participate in the Democratic primary. And he often mentioned his support for the two New Hampshire centrist senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

%MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde15% %MINIFYHTML709a873d4839d6ae8b1f5db4f6beafde16%

Then, after the chaotic Iowa committees, where his fifth place could have derailed other candidates, Klobuchar made a series of bets in New Hampshire that were worth it Tuesday night with his surprising third place in the primaries. While he now has a great challenge ahead: competing for the support of Hispanic voters in Nevada and black voters in South Carolina, where he is far behind in the polls, the fact that Klobuchar has a chance is due to a 11-hour increase here, which is usually the candidates' dream.

The first bet came last week. With Klobuchar running just 3 percentage points behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the results of the Iowa caucus, his campaign saw room to grow with moderate voters and decided to rent a plane to bring more than 20 Iowa campaign staff members to New Hampshire to ride a furious six-day race.

That measure almost doubled the Klobuchar team on the ground in New Hampshire, a relatively small operation, but still a campaign that had organizational capacity to capitalize politically if the candidate had a breakthrough with voters.

Then came the Friday night debate.

With approximately 8 million people watching, Klobuchar challenged rivals like Pete Buttigieg ("a great newcomer,quot;) and drew contrasts with his most progressive rivals. When the debate about the marathon came to an end, with his voice firm but infused by the tense exhaustion of a Democrat in the Trump era, Klobuchar promised to bring compassion to the White House.

"There is a total lack of empathy in this type in the White House right now, and I will bring it to you," he said on stage in Manchester. "If you have trouble extending your paycheck to pay the rent, I know you and I will fight for you."

Amy Klobuchar: "If you have trouble extending your paycheck to pay the rent, I know it and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding whether to pay for your child care or long-term care, I know you and I will fight for you ". https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU pic.twitter.com/daEgXHeLLk – ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

It was a verifiable "moment,quot;, and many political analysts rated it as one of the most memorable deliveries of the debate. The campaign was launched, moving quickly Friday night to turn the line of debate into the final announcement of Klobuchar in New Hampshire. In less than 24 hours, after an overnight effort to cut the ad, his final statement was issued in New Hampshire. Hours later, the campaign put almost $ 250,000 in the messy New Hampshire television market over the past two days, more than any other candidate, except Buttigieg.

The money began to flow: more than $ 5 million in the four days after the debate. Crowds increased well beyond the expectations and capacity of the place; Overflow rooms became a standard problem for advanced staff. And the volunteers, who were once an infrequent drip in field offices across the state, became a true army of knockers and scrutiny.

"Although there are still ballots to count, we have exceeded the odds every step of the way," Klobuchar said Tuesday night, while his main speech at the night party overflowed with optimism that is often enjoyed only by a main winner.

Although Klobuchar spent months adapting his presidential candidacy to the Iowa caucus assistants, a rural midwestern neighbor whose full speech is plagued with appeals to the heart, New Hampshire may have always been more mature for a successful ascent for the senator from Minnesota.

The state primaries are somewhat open; independents can vote, and the state allows registration the same day. Even while his fortune remained tied to Iowa, the main assistants of Klobuchar began to consider New Hampshire as a possible bright spot. The endorsements of three of the four largest newspapers in the state showed approval of the establishment.

Then the Klobuchar campaign began diverting it to New Hampshire after almost all the debates; He toured 10 counties in 36 hours after the November debate in Atlanta.

Although his debate performances were often well reviewed, he rarely received a national coup. But his aides pointed to signs that voters in New Hampshire were taking note; The events with 40 RSVP ended with approximately 100 attendees.

"We saw her for the first time in July, and we really liked her, and around September, we were very inclined that way," said Mark Hodgdon, 60, who lives in Epsom, New Hampshire, but drove half an hour to attend an afternoon event at the state headquarters in Manchester on Tuesday. "She cares about all the liberal issues that matter to me, including campaign finance reform, but her approaches are more practical."

In his closing message when she recorded the state, Klobuchar began making more direct calls to the moderates, and even some Republicans. His campaign began targeting cities in New Hampshire that went from President Barack Obama to Donald Trump. He sat down for an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News on Monday night after speaking with a lunch of Nashua Rotary Club members earlier in the day.

"I've also seen a lot of anger, from people who stayed at home in 2016, or independents, or Republicans who maybe voted for the president and are now backing down and thinking, I don't know if I did the right thing, Klobuchar said at lunch, more often a campaign stop for Republican candidates than Democrats. "My campaign has always been about arriving and not excluding people, but bringing them with me."

Klobuchar's distinct and deliberate call to the centrist spirit caught fire with some last-minute activists.

JoAnne St. John, an influential Democratic activist in Nashua who had long supported Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, was still adrift and without a candidate for the final weekend.

"I went to a Buttigieg rally, and at the end of that, I said," I think I'm going to support him, "he said in an interview on Tuesday. "But almost reluctantly I had promised some of my very competent Democrats here in Nashua that I would go see Amy at 3 o'clock." And I did it, and I'm glad I did it. I saw a woman with power. I've seen her many times before, but she has developed her style. I just looked at that woman on stage and thought, "She can do this." (St. John voted for Klobuchar on Tuesday and spent most of his day encouraging others to do the same.)

In the election campaign, Klobuchar credited signs of growing support in New Hampshire to the fact that he actually had the opportunity to speak with voters here, instead of being trapped in the Senate for a political trial, which kept her away from Iowa during weeks

"I am finally unleashed," he told his followers in Salem on Sunday. "I went to four people this morning!"

She also added local touches. On election day, he bought a special wrap of The New Hampshire Union Leader, highlighting his support for it. At a demonstration in Nashua, the largest of their nominations, the volunteers printed copies of local newspaper endorsements.

And in his speeches, he referred to local issues that had gone unnoticed by other candidates. He mentioned the importance of the "railroad south of New Hampshire,quot; in Nashua. She yelled at Shaheen in Salem.

Although his third place in New Hampshire was launched as a victory, his campaign faces an immediate uphill battle. The next two states, Nevada and South Carolina, are much more diverse, and Klobuchar has shown little strength in polls with black and Latino voters. The Super Tuesday map is not much nicer; Large and expensive states like Texas and California and a number of southern states will vote, and it will be more difficult for Klobuchar to make its way there.

But his campaign is expanding aggressively. He currently has 50 staff members on the ground in Nevada and plans to have field workers in several states of Super Tuesday by Saturday. The campaign is also starting a seven-figure ad purchase in Nevada, and she has events in a row in Reno and Las Vegas.

Before leaving the stage at his party on Tuesday night, Klobuchar saw a future opened by New Hampshire.

"We are very excited; we are going to take this show to the road with all this good will from New Hampshire," Klobuchar said. "The best is yet to come."