Houses "for sale,quot; will remain scarce in 2020

The Denver real estate market is ready for a healthy, strong and early start to the sales season. As good as it turned out to be 2019, showing LIV Sotheby’s International Realty statistics in January illustrated that appointments increased by almost 20% over last year's activity.

Most people realize that homes available for sale have been operating at low levels, while demand has been consistently strong. This will remain a reality, since interest rates are projected universally at historically low levels.

The active lists reached their lowest historical count in December 2017, with 3,854 homes available for sale in the greater Denver area. At the end of 2019, "for sale,quot; homes rose to 5,025, which sounds decent until compared to the annual average of 30,626 30-year-old Denver active listings. For an additional perspective, the record came in July 2006 when we registered 31,989 listings, which represent a supply of 6.6 months of available homes, compared to today's 1.2 months of inventory. Demand from buyers made 2019 the second highest year of closures in Denver's history with 58,404, eclipsed in 2017 with just over 59,000 closed deals.

Buyers should be aware, focused and prepared to move forward, while sellers can enjoy better values ​​by pricing their property correctly and not being too proud of what they own. From 2012 to 2017, Denver experienced an annual value appreciation of +/- 10% / year with 2019 relaxing in the range of 4.5% -6%. It is projected that 2020 will be in the same range with increasing values ​​between now and June, as in recent years.

The inflation rate in the US UU. It has been +/- 2% since the millennium, approaching 3% during the recession. With an annual increase in annual value of 5%, homeowners realize the appreciation (more than double the inflation rate) simply by paying their home. When borrowing money to buy your new home (and most do), the financial history is considerably better. Suppose you make a down payment of 20% ($ 100,000) on a house of $ 500,000 and increase its value to 5% / year (approximately $ 25,000 / year) for four years. That house is now worth around $ 600,000 ($ 25,000 × 4), but your cash back on your down payment has doubled ($ 100,000) in four years because you leveraged your real estate investment. Hard to get over.

And according to Realtor.com's "Markets to Watch,quot; by 2020, Colorado had two of the top 10 leading markets in the country with Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. Inman.com took a look at the best ski cities to buy a second home and concluded that Vermont and Colorado were the biggest winners, with Breckenridge and Dillon in third and fourth place in the country.

We see positive conditions with a 50-year decline in unemployment, higher salary growth and extremely attractive mortgage rates. However, the supply of available homes is weak compared to current demand from buyers. In part, this is due to the lack of construction due to the limitations of available labor and land. And bureaucratic (government) offices take forever to receive approvals in zoning and construction departments, while these inherent costs are transferred to consumers (more than 25% of the sale price of a home).

For potential sellers who are wondering when to place their home on the market, place less emphasis on the moment your home reaches the market and focus more on appropriate prices, without leaving money on the table. It is common to think of real estate as a seasonal industry, but factors such as the economy, the condition of the property and the price have a greater impact on sales success than any month. Currently, if a house is in the market for a month, it probably has more to do with how it is displayed or the price. Of course, there are more buyers in April than in December, but the number of competing homes is also much higher.

When the weather is warm, the grass is greener and the flowers bloom, remember that everyone else's garden also looks pretty good. The increase in market days generally results in price reductions, and that has little to do with the sale of a house. After years of tracking down reduced price listings to homes that were sold close to the list price, it is clear that setting the price of your home correctly from the beginning positions you to get the best possible price in the most reasonable period of time.

Visit and open house, connect and put your toes in the water. It is nice and warm.

