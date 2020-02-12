‘Honey, I shrunk the kids’ reboots with original star Rick Moranis

All these restarts make me feel that I am living my childhood and yet, with my voice of DJ Khaled, here is "another one!" A restart of "Honey, I shrunk the kids,quot; is in process with franchise star Rick Moranis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original director of the classic film, Joe Johnston, will also return to direct the new film entitled "Shrunk." According to reports, Josh Gad will play Rick Moranis' son.

For all those who are too young to remember the nostalgic movie, Rick Moranis starred in the 1989 original as a scientist whose children found one of his experiments in his family's house and ended up being reduced to the size of the insects.

The popularity of the first film caused the 1992 sequel, "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid,quot;, as well as a direct continuation to the 1997 DVD Honey, we shrunk. Moranis starred in all three films.

David Hoberman is producing the reboot, with Todd Rosenberg writing the script.

This is a big problem because Moranis has not appeared in a live action movie since the last film in the franchise, so basically, they took that man out of retirement for this one!

Are they here for the restart of "Honey, I shrunk the children,quot;? Let us know!