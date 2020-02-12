Honey, I shrugged Rick Moranis of the children returning to restart Disney

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic
Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I shrunk the children restart.
The 66-year-old star, who appeared as a scientist. Wayne Szalinski In the 1989 film, he is ready to reprise his role in the Disney reboot, titled Shrunken. In the original film, Szalinski (Moranis) accidentally shrinks his children and those of his next-door neighbor. Moranis will join Josh Gad and director Joe johnston in the project, which focuses on the character of Gad. In the reboot, Gad plays the son of Moranis' character, who "aspires to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the children," Deadline reports.
Gad confirmed the news on Wednesday, sharing the article about the restart on social networks.
"I've been sitting in this one for quite some time," the actor told his Instagram followers. "To say that it is a dream come true to see Rick Moranis again on the big screen is the understatement of the decade."
"But to say that I have an overhead view of him returning to play one of his most emblematic roles is the underestimation of the century," Gad continued. "It's time to shrink. Welcome back hero!"
After the success of the first film, Moranis returned to Honey, I exploited the boy in 1992. In the following years, Moranis also appeared as Barney Rubble in The Flintstones and Danny O & # 39; Shea in Little gigants. He appeared for the last time on the big screen in 1996 Big bully beside Tom Arnold.
After the 1997 video release of Honey, we have shrunk!, Moranis, who also previously appeared in the Ghostbusters The films, far from acting, focus on the family after the death of his wife.
Although he has performed several voiceover roles over the years, Shrunken It will be the return of Moranis to the feature film.
