Honey, I shrugged Rick Moranis of the children returning to restart Disney

Rick Moranis will make his return to acting in the Honey, I shrunk the children restart.

The 66-year-old star, who appeared as a scientist. Wayne Szalinski In the 1989 film, he is ready to reprise his role in the Disney reboot, titled Shrunken. In the original film, Szalinski (Moranis) accidentally shrinks his children and those of his next-door neighbor. Moranis will join Josh Gad and director Joe johnston in the project, which focuses on the character of Gad. In the reboot, Gad plays the son of Moranis' character, who "aspires to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the children," Deadline reports.

Gad confirmed the news on Wednesday, sharing the article about the restart on social networks.

"I've been sitting in this one for quite some time," the actor told his Instagram followers. "To say that it is a dream come true to see Rick Moranis again on the big screen is the understatement of the decade."