Hilary Duff partners with Matthew Koma for the first new music in 4 years

They will never let you go!

%MINIFYHTMLb8a1a89e17edd8a8a73e4b1872afb97a13% %MINIFYHTMLb8a1a89e17edd8a8a73e4b1872afb97a14%

Hilary Duff has returned to music, this time with his man, Matthew Koma. The newly married couple dropped their cover of Third blind eye"Never Let You Go,quot; on Wednesday. The song was performed in collaboration with the producer. RAC and in tribute to Third Eye Blind & # 39; s Stephan Jenkins, of whom Koma said on his Instagram that he is a big fan.

%MINIFYHTMLb8a1a89e17edd8a8a73e4b1872afb97a15% %MINIFYHTMLb8a1a89e17edd8a8a73e4b1872afb97a16%

The song also comes with a lyric video, making it a fun and glorious return for the Lizzie McGuire star, whose last musical release was his 2015 album Aspire. Exhale.

How Luca Y Banks& # 39; Mom wrote on Instagram, "VOLUME UP! It's a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) that he is Stephan Jenkins' best friend. Instead, we only cover his songs ….. @ rac making all Matthews dreams come true. Get out today! "

As Koma wrote in his own post, "Once, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it's because I direct my Amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here's a cover of @thirdeyeblind that I sang with my wife @ hilaryduff and our son @rac ".