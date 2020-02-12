Hilary Duff partners with Matthew Koma for the first new music in 4 years

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
They will never let you go!
Hilary Duff has returned to music, this time with his man, Matthew Koma. The newly married couple dropped their cover of Third blind eye"Never Let You Go,quot; on Wednesday. The song was performed in collaboration with the producer. RAC and in tribute to Third Eye Blind & # 39; s Stephan Jenkins, of whom Koma said on his Instagram that he is a big fan.
The song also comes with a lyric video, making it a fun and glorious return for the Lizzie McGuire star, whose last musical release was his 2015 album Aspire. Exhale.
How Luca Y Banks& # 39; Mom wrote on Instagram, "VOLUME UP! It's a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) that he is Stephan Jenkins' best friend. Instead, we only cover his songs ….. @ rac making all Matthews dreams come true. Get out today! "
As Koma wrote in his own post, "Once, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it's because I direct my Amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here's a cover of @thirdeyeblind that I sang with my wife @ hilaryduff and our son @rac ".
While the couple had caused the song to be released on Instagram last week, they recorded it in December.
On December 14, the Younger Star posted a selfie of her and Koma (who is the lead singer of the band Winnetka Bowling League) in a music studio that excited fans. The post didn't reveal what they were recording, but after that selfie, a Duff fan account on Twitter shared a video from RAC (first name André Allen Anjos) social networks that played a clip of the track. In it, "Never Let You Go,quot; is clearly heard.
And now, the song is finally here!
This release is just another addition to the exciting year of Duff and Koma. They celebrated their daughter's first birthday in October, got married on December 21, went on an African safari for their honeymoon in January and now officially have music together.
We hope this musical duo continues to release fun songs like this one!
