Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi in England training squad before the Irish game | Rugby Union News





Tuilagi and Slade could face Ireland this weekend

Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi have been named in a 25-man training squad in England while intensifying their injury rehabilitation before the Six Nations clash with Ireland next weekend.

Slade fractured his ankle playing for Exeter in December, while Tuilagi missed England's victory over Scotland with a groin injury that forced him to leave early in his weekend loss to France.

But the couple will now join the Eddie Jones team for three days of training this week in an attempt to demonstrate their fitness for the game against undefeated Ireland.

More to follow …

The training team of 25 men from England

Forward: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backups: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devotee (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)