Heidi Montag recounts Kristin's BFF drama with a fight with Lauren Conrad

A much-needed girls night!

In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari grab dinner with a partner The hills alum Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge. How this visit falls shortly after the fall of Cavallari's ex-BFF Kelly Henderson, the ladies are united by the shared female drama.

"God, I feel bad that you have all this girl drama here," Patridge notes in the above look.

"It's strange because I've only met Nashville with Kelly," laments James Uncommon tycoon to his old friends. "I've known her for seven years. A long time ago and she was my best friend."

How Jay cutlerThe details of Montag and Patridge's wife, she began to notice a change in Henderson at the end of the second season. Apparently, Henderson told Cavallari's friend Justin Anderson that she was "doing the show as a favor,quot;.

Since the founder of Velvet & # 39; s Edge has taken full advantage of the program, Cavallari states that "nothing really adds up,quot; with respect to Henderson's problems.