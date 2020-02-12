Heidi Montag recounts Kristin's BFF drama with a fight with Lauren Conrad

A much-needed girls night!
In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari grab dinner with a partner The hills alum Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge. How this visit falls shortly after the fall of Cavallari's ex-BFF Kelly Henderson, the ladies are united by the shared female drama.
"God, I feel bad that you have all this girl drama here," Patridge notes in the above look.
"It's strange because I've only met Nashville with Kelly," laments James Uncommon tycoon to his old friends. "I've known her for seven years. A long time ago and she was my best friend."
How Jay cutlerThe details of Montag and Patridge's wife, she began to notice a change in Henderson at the end of the second season. Apparently, Henderson told Cavallari's friend Justin Anderson that she was "doing the show as a favor,quot;.
Since the founder of Velvet & # 39; s Edge has taken full advantage of the program, Cavallari states that "nothing really adds up,quot; with respect to Henderson's problems.
"The cameras and a bit of fame highlight the true colors of people," adds Patridge. Then he tells Montag: "You went through that with Lauren."
Of course, Patridge refers to Montag's fights with former Hills leading actress, Lauren Conrad. Like E! Readers surely remember, friends of yesteryear fought infamously on the MTV reality show. Why? On the ongoing drama with Montag's now husband, Spencer Pratt.
"He turned to me and said: & # 39; Okay, we are not friends. You are out of the program & # 39;" recalls Montag. "She says: & # 39; I don't like Spencer. If you keep dating him, you're out of the show & # 39;".
By The hills: new beginnings star, he called Lauren's lantern and declared at that moment: "Then, I'm leaving the program!"
"It's hard when you lose your best friend," Montag empathizes with Cavallari. "That is such a deep blow."
