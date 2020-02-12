Heavy rains and landslides kill eight people in Bolivia | News

Civil defense authorities in Bolivia reported Tuesday that eight people died after heavy rains, floods and landslides that hit the country's fringes.

The torrential downpours caused the rivers to overflow in the departments of La Paz, Santa Cruz, Potosí, Beni, Cochabamba and Tarija. According to reports, some 250 families have been affected by floods.

Local media reported that landslides razed at least 50 homes. As a consequence, desperate residents toured their destroyed homes in search of belongings.

This follows a wet weekend in Peru, where heavy rains hit the north and west of the country, causing rivers to explode on its banks and roads to flood.

The rain hit the northern city of Tumbes, 1017 kilometers (632 miles) north of Lima, near the border with Ecuador. The streets were flooded, cutting traffic in many parts.

In Junín, 204 km (127 miles) east of the capital city of Lima, the rain triggered landslides that caused widespread damage. Many fields were flooded and the Canchamayo and Perene rivers overflowed.

A Junin resident complained that emergency services personnel did not respond to calls for help during the worst of the storms that occurred during the night.

"Last night, we were all asking for help, but nobody came. We called citizen security; we called civil defense, nothing, nothing. They didn't arrive until the morning when a neighbor's wall fell," he said.

Peru is in the rainy season, which usually runs until April. Similarly, Bolivia's wet season runs from November to March.