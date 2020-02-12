Hazel Hill ready for Foxhunter's defense in Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3ef36bc902583c8b9b3271ea5ef409e211% %MINIFYHTML3ef36bc902583c8b9b3271ea5ef409e212%





Hazel hill

Hazel Hill is still on its way to defend its title at St James's Place Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

It was discovered that Phil Rowley's evergreen tree had slight muscle tension when he was defeated by the 2017 Gold Cup finalist Minella Rocco in a hunter chase in Wetherby this month.

However, it has not cost him any work, and all roads still point to Cheltenham.

"I am pleased to report that Hazel Hill is fine and is still on its way to Cheltenham," said Rowley, a 12-year-old Bridgnorth coach.

"We must not forget that he was beaten by a very good horse that clearly found his mojo again, carrying 4 pounds less.

"Hazel Hill came out of the wings in the open ditch and jumped from there on, and the physio found a slight muscular tension, which was easily resolved and would explain his jump.

"No job has been lost, so your program will continue as scheduled and everything is very positive."