Harvey Weinstein's defense team rests case of sexual assault without him testifying

The jury at the trial for inappropriate sexual conduct of the producer in New York is expected to begin the deliberations on the morning of February 11, after the Presidents Day weekend.

Harvey Weinstein will not stand for defense in his trial for inappropriate sexual behavior in New York.

The lawyers representing the mogul of the fallen film rested his case on Tuesday, February 11 in the morning without calling him to the witness stand.

The final arguments in the case will begin on Thursday, February 13 and the jury is expected to begin the deliberations on Tuesday morning, after the Presidents Day weekend.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault.

He faces life behind bars if convicted.

Four women, including actresses. Annabella Sciorra Y Jessica Mann, testified against the producer in court, accusing him of sexual assault, but Weinstein only faces charges from two of them: Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi.